Why the Raiders Believe It's "Just a Matter of Time"
The Las Vegas Raiders had legitimate reason to feel optimistic heading into this season. Las Vegas brought in a new general manager, and head coach. Although they failed to add quality talent at some of their biggest positions of need, they addressed most of their positions of need.
Holding Out Hope
After an offseason filled with changes, the Raiders' hope of a productive season was quickly dashed after starting the season on the wrong foot. There have been few things for the Raiders to feel optimistic about this season after losing seven of the season's first nine games.
Las Vegas' decision not to add quality talent to its offensive line has proved costly. Failing to do so has rendered the other investments the Raiders' front office made in the offense this offseason irrelevant. Las Vegas' porous offensive line has effectively derailed the season.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was sacked five times in the first half alone Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has rarely had space to make the kind of impact he is capable of. Many of the Raiders' issues on offense start with their offensive line.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Broncos on Thursday night, in which they allowed six sacks, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll expressed his belief that the Raiders can turn things around. Carroll believes this despite losing several of his best offensive linemen this season.
"The way that they competed was just what we're hoping. Yeah, there are so many things we can get better at, but the fight is in this dog now, ain't no doubt about it. We all know in this room we’re going to do something, so it’s just a matter of time," Carroll said.
Carroll is saying all the right things, as the head coach should. However, it is evident the Raiders' offensive line will play a significant role in what could be another extended losing streak for Las Vegas.
