Benefits of the Raiders' Failed Maxx Crosby Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders believed they had a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The deal would have netted two first-round picks for the Raiders. The deal would have given Crosby the best chance at a Super Bowl in his career and likely a big, new contract.

Baltimore went in a different direction, calling the trade off and keeping their two picks. Las Vegas could have undoubtedly used those picks to expedite their turnaround, but they must move on. The two first-round picks would have been nice, but there are benefits to Crosby staying with the Raiders.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Back Like He Never Left

Despite the failed trade, the moves Las Vegas made early in free agency work well with or without Crosby. It could be argued that the moves the Raiders made are even better with Crosby in the fold. The additions of Dean, Walker, and Paye will directly impact Crosby.

Those additions should help make Crosby's job easier than it has been during most of his time with the Raiders. Las Vegas is assembling the best defense Crosby will have played on during his career. Las Vegas' failed trade attempt could help them in several ways.

Defensive Pieces Will Help Crosby, Vice Versa

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office was busy on the first day of free agency, making several notable additions at positions of need. Most notably, Las Vegas added center Tyler Linderbaum, as well as linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. They also added defensive end Kwity Paye.

Las Vegas has long sought a competent and dependable defensive end opposite Crosby. Paye can be that player. A competent group of linebackers is something Crosby has not had in a while. He does with Walker and Dean. Las Vegas' defense took a step forward; it is only right that Crosby is a part.

A Motivated Crosby is Good for Everyone

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby's motivation is never in doubt, which is why his apparent feelings about the trade and the fact that it fell through due to doubts about his health will only motivate him even more.

After his regular season was ended early because of concerns about his health, and a trade fell through because of concerns about his health, Crosby will likely be on a mission in 2026.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is also worth noting that Crosby staying with Las Vegas should either directly or indirectly lead to a few additional wins. This is especially true in combination with the other moves the Raiders have made so far. More wins will make it easier to attract more free agents in the future.

Wins and a presence like Crosby's can be enough to help sway potential free agents in the future when the Raiders do not have more money than every other team in the league. Crosby's impact on the Raiders will remain immeasurable.