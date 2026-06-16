Best Chances for Fernando Mendoza's Raiders Debut

One of the biggest talking points of the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been the expected debut of No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The top pick in this year's draft class is expected to be the team's future franchise quarterback, but ownership and the front office do not want to rush him before he's ready and ruin his career before it begins.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to handle short-term starting duties, but it is expected he'll eventually pass those off to Mendoza once the Heisman Trophy winner is ready. When might that be?

Let's break down the three best opportunities Mendoza has to step into the starting role.

Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Dolphins are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Plus, what if Mendoza just straight-up wins the quarterback competition?

Miami is starting a rebuild with Jeff Hafley as head coach and Malik Willis at quarterback, so it won't put the most competitive roster on the field this season. The Dolphins are particularly thin in the secondary and at defensive end, so their defense will likely struggle.

Without too many game-changers on that side of the ball, the Dolphins would be one of the best opportunities for Mendoza to get his first NFL start. He wouldn't be playing in his hometown of Miami, but he would play against his hometown team.

Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Chargers will have one of the better defenses in the NFL next season, but if the Raiders want to pivot from Cousins and go with Mendoza after the bye week, this would be a good opportunity for the rookie to face an elite unit.

Los Angeles gets a new defensive coordinator, as Chris O'Leary comes from the college ranks after leading a very good Western Michigan defense. He previously worked with Jim Harbaugh in 2024 as the team's safeties coach, so he is now being promoted.

Mendoza would see excellent defenders like All-Pro safety Derwin James and underrated pass rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, so he would have his work cut out for him. However, if he wants to last in the NFL, he'll have to face tough defenses, so this would be a good test for him.

Week 16 vs. Tennessee Titans

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates the fumble of New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Another defense expected to take another step this season, the Titans would be another solid test for Mendoza.

They might not have too many household names on that side of the ball outside of superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, but they're no slouches, especially with Robert Saleh coaching them up. The Titans may still struggle to be a playoff team, but they'll at least compete hard.

If the Raiders wanted to give Mendoza only a few games of experience before handing him the keys in 2027, starting with the Titans wouldn't be a bad idea. They're a tough defense that would try to give him fits.