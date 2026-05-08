Film Study: First Look at Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

We've said everything there is to say about new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Now it's time to let the film do the talking.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders hope Mendoza can be the answer to the quarterback problem that has plagued them for many years. Even with Derek Carr, one of the better Raiders quarterbacks ever, they only made the playoffs twice.

The team needs someone to elevate the offense. Who better than the latest Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion?

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza kisses the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Our annual film study series has begun, as I watch the All-22 film from a few games of the Raiders' rookie class and break down what makes these prospects potential stars, and what they need to improve on.

Safe to say Mendoza's tape should be fun.

The Film Breakdown of Fernando Mendoza

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Games watched: Oregon in the regular season, Michigan State, Iowa

The first Oregon game displayed some of the most impressive mental composure from a quarterback prospect in the last few years.

Mendoza led a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter in a 20-20 ball game, standing in the pocket and delivering throws in the face of the Ducks' heavy pressure. He took advantage of that pressure by finding Elijah Sarratt on a bubble screen that set the Hoosiers up in a goal-to-go situation.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

He then found Sarratt in the end zone on third-and-goal to give Indiana the lead, capitalizing on a game-winning drive on the road against a playoff team. That is the kind of player the Raiders hope they are getting consistently: a winner who isn't afraid of the moment.

Mendoza is unafraid of pressure, uses the whole field, and delivers throws with confidence. He won't be Lamar Jackson when he runs the football, but he is capable of picking up first downs with his legs, along with the occasional big gain.

Is Mendoza Ready?

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Brian Allen (90) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95) tackle Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There weren't too many flaws with Mendoza's game that I could identify that would hinder his ability to become a franchise quarterback, besides the occasional overthrow and inability to escape a sack.

However, it may take some time for him to adjust to head coach Klint Kubiak's under-center scheme, as he ran most of his offense out of the shotgun and used RPOs often. That's why Kirk Cousins starting while Mendoza sits and learns will be so valuable.

The Verdict

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As long as Mendoza can adjust to Kubiak's scheme quickly, the rest of his flaws are coachable, and his strengths could make him one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL sooner rather than later. He has superstar makeup, and it's evident to see when you cut on the tape.