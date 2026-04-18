Why Kirk Cousins Will Thrive With Raiders
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Kirk Cousins is looking to bounce back from a rough two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Coming off a torn Achilles in 2023, Atlanta signed Cousins to a four-year, $180-million contract with $100 million guaranteed, raising eyebrows across the league. He didn't play up to the level of that contract with the Falcons, throwing only 28 touchdowns to 21 interceptions, carrying a 12-10 record.
The Falcons released Cousins at the beginning of the new league year, taking on $35 million in dead cap over the next two seasons. The Raiders are paying Cousins $20 million guaranteed this season.
On a cheaper deal and expected to be a bridge quarterback, Cousins has the chance to bounce back. Let's break down why he could have a good season in the Silver and Black.
Scheme Familiarity
Cousins played for Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak in Minnesota for three seasons, two as a quarterbacks coach and one as an offensive coordinator.
Scheme Familiarity
In 2021, when Kubiak was the OC, Cousins had one of his best statistical seasons, throwing for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Things are far different now, but Cousins shouldn't have much difficulty re-learning Kubiak's scheme.
Cousins and Kubiak know each other well, and the veteran QB should be able to step right in and produce, as he is likely to be the starter for a short time. While he isn't the player he was in 2021, expect him to be productive.
Brock Bowers' Presence
Cousins should quickly find a favorite target in Las Vegas.
When he stepped in as the starter for the injured Michael Penix Jr., Cousins threw Kyle Pitts the ball 56 times in seven games. He had 62 in the previous 10 games, so it was clear Cousins was prioritizing throwing to the tight end.
Bowers is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Expect Cousins to look Bowers' way often -- and for the offense to thrive because of it.
Health
Cousins was once one of the league's most durable quarterbacks, but he has struggled to stay on the field in the last few seasons.
The aforementioned Achilles injury ended his 2023 season, and he suffered shoulder and ankle injuries in 2024 that sidelined him for the final three games of that campaign. Cousins told reporters he is now fully healthy, which should make him more productive.
Cousins isn't the Raiders' QB of the future, but he can help them stabilize their offense for a short time before Fernando Mendoza is ready. Getting healthy is the first step towards that.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3