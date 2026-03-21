Tyler Linderbaum Will be the Glue of the Raiders' Future

The Las Vegas Raiders have made bold but measured moves this offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dissecting Linderbaum's Massive Contract

The Raiders entered the offseason needing to solidify its offensive line, especially with presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, on the way. Linderbaum was one of the top free agents available, regardless of position. Las Vegas had money to spend, and Linderbaum was a wise investment.

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Injuries along the offensive line has played a large role in the Raiders' struggles over the past three seasons. In the past four seasons, Linderbaum has missed a total of two games. Linderbaum hitting free agency was a shock, as the former first round pick had a solid tenure in Baltimore.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Las Vegas gave Linderbaum a three-year, $81 million contract, with $60 million of that being fully guaranteed. It was a record-breaking contract that pays Linderbaum nearly $10 million more per year than the next-highest paid center in the league. It was a telling move for the Raiders.

Of course, Las Vegas had the most money to spend of any team in the league entering free agency. Still, the contract they handed Linderbaum confirmed the Raiders are determined to fix their offensive line for the long haul. Linderbaum is the most critical piece in that process.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linderbaum's arrival effectively solidifies Jackson Powers-Johnson at one of the guard positions next to Linderbaum. Caleb Rogers is another viable guard with upside who the Raiders may still be able to develop into a dependable starter.

Linderbaum, Powers-Johnson, and Rogers are all under contract for at least the next three seasons. The interior would still need more depth, but assuming Rogers can continue to grow, Linderbaum helps solidify the entirety of the Raiders' interior offensive line for multiple seasons.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders can then spend the next offseason or two solidifying their group of offensive tackles moving forward. It is unclear if Las Vegas plans to DJ Glaze at right tackle under Klint Kubiak. He needs further development, but has shown he is a capable starter.

Las Vegas' coaching staff will have a definitive answer on Glaze's future as the starter sooner rather than later, but it is something to keep an eye on. At left tackle, the Raiders have Kolton Miller, who is entering his ninth season in the league after missing 13 games in 2025 with an injury.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have nine additional draft picks in addition to the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas should use at least one of those picks on an offensive tackle. It remains to be seen whether Miller will return to form or make it through a full 17-game season. Even if he is, the Raiders must prepare for the future.

Left tackle is a critical position, and Miller has been one of the best in the league at it over the past decade. Dependable left tackles are hard to come by, and even harder to come by when having to find one unexpectedly. Las Vegas would be wise to start preparing for life after Miller.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) performs a drill during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Linderbaum's contract and arrival are the single moves that the Raiders have hinged the future of their offense on just as much, if not more so, than the arrival of Mendoza. The move has implications upon implications, with results soon to come.

At the moment, Linderbaum is the biggest move of John Spytek's tenure. It allows the Raiders to continue improving in other areas along the trenches, where Las Vegas has lost so many games over the last few seasons.