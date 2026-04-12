The Raiders' Blueprint for a Perfect Fourth Round

The Las Vegas Raiders, thanks to the Jakobi Meyers trade and compensatory picks, have three selections in the fourth round. They get to kick off day three of the NFL draft tied with the most draft picks in the fourth round, and plenty of opportunities to draft impactful players.

John Spytek was able to select an intriguing player in Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the fourth round of last season's draft class, but his rookie season wasn't as impressive as I would've hoped. However, he had the right idea in taking a player who fills a position of need. What would be the ideal way for them to handle this pivotal start to the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft?

Fourth Round Mock Draft

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's important to remember that at this point in the draft, teams are drafting based on potential and traits. It's rare that a fourth-round pick turns out to be a star out of the gate, and while Will Lee III has his work cut out for him if he does want to crack their secondary rotation in year one, he already has the instincts to be a valuable backup.

He's at his best when he's playing man coverage on the boundary thanks to his long arms and wide wingspan. Over the last three seasons, he's had four interceptions and 24 pass breakups, so he brings a lot of experience making plays on the ball. Eric Stokes and Darien Porter will be the corners of the Raiders' future, but it's never a bad idea to flesh out their depth with a player who can develop into a starter.

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny gets in position before a play against Indiana during the second half of U-M's 52-7 win over Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense was a big focus from Klint Kubiak in his first offseason as the Raiders' head coach, so Spytek should balance this with consecutive defensive selections. Rayshaun Benny doesn't have a lot of starting experience behind him, but he works through offensive linemen's hands to crash the pocket.

He doesn't have the frame or explosiveness to be a three-down edge rusher, but in certain schemes, he can excel. He's really great at identifying the ball carrier and shedding his blocker if need be. He'd be an excellent addition to stopping the run game.

Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Special teams continues to be overlooked in the NFL, but the Raiders need to end the fourth round by adding Kendrick Law, a special teams specialist. His speed also gives him the opportunity to be a part of wide receiver screens or quick slant routes.