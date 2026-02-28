Raiders Bring in Familiar Face as Pass Game Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new pass game coordinator. Head coach Klint Kubiak continues to add to his coaching staff, and he is bringing back a familiar face to the Raiders. The new pass game coordinator for the Raiders is Nick Holz.

Holz will now be part of Kubiak's staff, which is looking to get this offense going in the right direction and make this franchise get back on track. Holz knows the Raiders well, and he will be a huge part of the offense and what they look like.

This is a great hire for the Raiders and their offense. Now it is time to get to work and make sure they put the players in the best position to be successful, not only this season but in the future as well, to create the stability that the Raiders have been looking for.

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant wide receivers coach Nick Holz looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Per Raiders:

Holz, who coached for the Raiders for 10 seasons from 2012-21, served the past two years as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans. Last season, Holz helped tutor No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward, who started all 17 games and threw 15 touchdown passes. During his first year in Tennessee, Holz helped direct a Titans offense that featured running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who produced 1,000-yard seasons rushing and receiving, respectively.

Before his stint in Jacksonville, Holz was the offensive coordinator for UNLV in 2022, which followed a decade with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. With the Raiders, he served in a variety of roles on offense, mostly focused on wide receivers. He served on the staff of three different Raiders head coaches and worked with a notable list of offensive minds, including Greg Knapp, Greg Olson, Bill Musgrave and Jon Gruden.

Jun 10, 2014; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive assistant coach Nick Holz at organized team activities at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Holz employed as Raiders assistant wide receivers coach in 2021, Hunter Renfrow earned Pro Bowl honors after posting career-best numbers with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. The team fielded the league's sixth-ranked passing offense (268.6 yards per game), and the team's wide receivers averaged 9.1 yards per target to finish fourth in the NFL.

In 2016 , Holz helped Cooper earn his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Cooper led the team with 1,153 receiving yards on 83 catches (13.9 avg.) with five touchdowns, becoming the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards and 70 catches in each of his first two seasons. With Holz's assistance in 2015, first-round draft pick Cooper set rookie franchise benchmarks for receptions (72), receiving yards (1,070) and 100-yard games (five).

May 28, 2013; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive assistant coach Nick Holz (left) and tight end Mychal Rivera (81) at organized team activities at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

