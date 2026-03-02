Top Draft Prospect Heaps Major Praise on Raiders' Bowers

The Las Vegas Raiders have wrapped up a productive week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they are expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with that pick.

When the season begins, Mendoza will be throwing to star tight end Brock Bowers , who is a building block for the Silver and Black. Bowers was the No. 13 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite being drafted two years ago, Bowers was still the talk of the Combine this week. He had several teammates from Georgia speak highly of him during his draft process and during last year’s Combine.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of Bowers’ former teammates, linebacker CJ Allen, is among the best players at his position in this draft. Allen played with Bowers for a year when they were Bulldogs.

Despite only playing with each other for one year, Allen was very complimentary of the Raiders' tight end. He spoke about the most astounding player he saw at UGA.

What did CJ Allen say about Brock Bowers?

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It would definitely be Brock Bowers, that’s the one,” Allen told the media at the Combine this week. “I was like, ‘He’s serious, he’s real.’ Just how he moved and how he carried himself. I don’t think he ever got tired, ever, and how hard he worked in practice, it was crazy.”

Bowers’ impact at Georgia goes far beyond what he did on Saturdays. While he was part of two national championship-winning teams, his teammates have spoken highly of him and his preparation and behind-the-scenes work.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The best players in the NFL have rigorous preparation and workout regimens, as it takes serious work to prepare for Sundays. Bowers is an incredible athlete and a well-rounded player at his position, and it shows because of the work he puts in before gameday rolls around.

He was drafted two years ago, but Bowers’ impact on his college teammates is still strongly felt.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bowers is looking to have a big-time season in his third year with the Raiders, and he will have a new, much more beneficial offensive system. New head coach Klint Kubiak will certainly feature him in the offense, so he should put up numbers similar to his rookie season.

Allen is projected to be a second-round pick, and the Raiders are in need of a linebacker, so they may consider him with one of their day two selections.

Would the Raiders consider reuniting Allen with his college teammate? Georgia players have a track record of being stars in the league, so they could add a major boost to their defense in April.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss what CJ Allen said about Brock Bowers.