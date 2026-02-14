Examining One Bold Prediction for Raiders in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders have started their offseason in the right direction. The Raiders finally got their next head coach in Klint Kubiak.

That was the top choice for many teams this offseason, but he chose the Raiders because he believes in this franchise and wants to be part of the solution. He sees the challenge that faces him, but that is what he is most for. He wants to get things going in the right direction and win a lot of games as a head coach.

Kubiak understands that this is going to be something that takes everything, everyday. He wants to prove himself, and he said he has to if he wants to be here for the long haul.

At the end of the day, he knows that is why the Raiders brought him in for the head coaching gig. Kubiak wants to get things going as soon as possible, and he is going to put together the best possible coaching staff. Kubiak brings a lot of excitement for the Raiders, and we all could see why he does that.

For the Raiders next season, there are going to be a lot of expectations. The Raiders do not have to do much to look improved next season. But for Kubiak, it is just not about improving but winning games. And he knows he could get wins in his first season, he does not want to wait around for the win, especially after what he saw from first-year head coaches last season. He is going to do everything to make this team win, and it is going to start next season.

Bold prediction for Raiders in 2026

NFL Reporter Eric Williams of FOX Sports gave his prediction for the Raiders' next season, and it is one that Raider Nation is going to like.

Las Vegas moved on from Pete Carroll after one disappointing season and believes the answer in the desert is former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, hiring him as the team’s new head coach this week. After winning the Super Bowl with Darnold, Kubiak will see if he can have similar success with Mendoza, the likely No. 1 overall selection for Las Vegas.

Mendoza isn’t as talented physically as Darnold, but he’ll be a good fit for Kubiak’s offense and should give Las Vegas a chance to turn things around quickly. Even in the tough AFC West, paired with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers on offense, the Raiders should be improved on that side of the ball and have a chance to compete for a postseason berth in Kubiak’s first year.

