The Burning Question Surrounding Tom Brady's Role With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a massive resurgence in 2026 after a grueling recent stretch of mediocrity.

The Raiders have arguably been the worst team in the National Football League over the last few seasons, compiling a 7-27 record across the last two campaigns. However, there's plenty of reason to believe the Silver and Black could be back in business heading into this season.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas put together likely the best offseason of any team in the league, beginning with the hiring of Klint Kubiak as head coach, a young offensive mind who will bring new life to the offense, and selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

From the top down, the Raiders expect massive improvements. Minority owner Tom Brady made that abundantly clear with his recent comments.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Tom Brady (left) and Peyton Manning before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Brady Bashes 2025 Raiders With Recent Comments

In a recent appearance on the Stick to Football Podcast, Brady did not hold back on the Raiders' lackluster 2025 season and how he expects drastic improvements in 2026.

"I would expect a lot of improvement from where it's been," Brady said. “Last year, we just underperformed in every area. And it’s everybody’s fault. That’s the reality. There’s nobody who did a good job. There’s not one player in the organization, there’s not anybody involved that did the job to the level that it needs to be done at."

“A massive improvement,” Brady added on the improvement he expects to see. “And I would expect daily improvement, and I’d expect hourly improvement. I really would. Every day that goes by, when you’re on a good team, every day and every week goes by, you should be better."

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Clearly, Brady just put the entire franchise on the spot. The greatest player in the history of the game expects excellence from the team he's involved with. That is no surprise. However, such brutal comments could rub some players the wrong way.

Additionally, Brady is a minority owner, yet didn't hesitate to bash the team on all fronts. Brady's role presents an interesting dynamic, as in addition to being a minority owner, he is also a lead NFL game analyst for Fox Sports.

Meaning, he isn't at the games on the field, which could make these comments look worse. It also presents a burning question as Brady navigates both roles.

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Tom Brady Effectively Lead Raiders While Being NFL Analyst?

Brady is occupied on Sundays in the booth with the media, meaning he won't regularly be on the field as the Raiders make the "massive improvement" he is expecting. He covers one primary game every week.

Recently, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio criticized Brady's comments and also raised the question of how Brady can navigate both roles during the NFL season.

"He [Brady] took a blowtorch to everyone involved in the 2025 Raiders," Florio said. "He said nobody, no players played at the level they needed to. Now, Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers, the two truly great players on the roster, who played most of the year through injury. They may not be thrilled about that comment."

May 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis (left) and part-owner Tom Brady talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Brady also said moving forward, it starts with him. I didn't know he was, like, the controlling owner now. But, maybe Mark Davis doesn't count. But if it does start with Tom Brady, it's kind of hard for Tom Brady to do much during football season, because he can't be there on game days. He's working for Fox."

"This highlights the fact that it is impossible for him to do both of his jobs to the best of his ability. How can he properly serve as a minority owner and a leadership figure with the Raiders if he can't be there?" Florio later added.

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brady's recent bashing of the 2025 Raiders has now put him in an interesting dilemma, and rightfully so. How can Brady be a leader with the franchise and its continued improvement if he is up in the booth in another city on game days?

Nonetheless, he is still a minority owner of the franchise, and he expects major change within it, and fast. The Raiders drafted and signed well this offseason and have the potential to truly turn themselves around in 2026.