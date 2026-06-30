Latest Intel on Fernando Mendoza’s Development With Raiders

With training camp on the horizon, the buzz around the Las Vegas Raiders has gained significant steam.

That excitement level can also be attributed to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has given the Raiders hope for the future. While many are hoping to see the No.1 overall pick start in Week 1, ESPN's Ryan McFadden provided an update on Mendoza's development .

McFadden's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Raiders have been patient with Mendoza's adjustment to the next level, having him play mostly with the second and third teams during OTAs and minicamp," McFadden said. "He has impressed many in the building with his work ethic, leadership qualities and ability to quickly find open targets for completions."

"At the same time, he's had his fair share of growing pains, especially when playing under center, and mastering the footwork that comes with it. With veteran Kirk Cousins on the roster, the Raiders don't feel like they need to rush Mendoza."

What To Make of Latest Update

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It has been the status quo since the moment Las Vegas turned in the card with Mendoza's name on it in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Las Vegas has been in desperate need of long-term stability at quarterback, and the front office is not going to screw it up. The Raiders will start Kirk Cousins in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, giving the former Indiana quarterback ample opportunity to learn from the bench.

It is the correct decision, and as McFadden states, Mendoza has dealt with the learning curve of playing under center, a difficult skill to master, as he transitions from college to the pros. At Indiana, Mendoza operated predominantly in shotgun, running RPOs (run-pass options) at an extremely high rate. Quite frankly, that is not a sustainable offensive strategy in the NFL, where coaches and players can pick up the slightest of tendencies at the snap of a finger.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Running the same type of play over and over again and finding success is simply unrealistic. That does not diminish what Mendoza achieved in college, and based on what he has proven in offseason workouts, Mendoza's development and future are promising. As long as Mendoza is able to learn and pick up head coach Klint Kubiak's offense, which he will, the Heisman-winning quarterback will provide Las Vegas with a formidable answer at quarterback.

Although Mendoza is unlikely to start Week 1 and may not see the field at all in 2026, depending on what transpires with Cousins , Raiders fans should not be deterred or worried by this update. In fact, they should be thrilled that the organization is demonstrating forward thinking and a long-view perspective, which have been criticisms of the franchise in recent memory, with some of the moves and hires it has made in years past.