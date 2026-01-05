Cam Newton Weighs in on Raiders' Mendoza-Moore Debate

With the NFL season coming to an end for the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday, they are now officially on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders will have the first overall pick for the first time since 2007. The Raiders now control the draft, and it is going to start with them in each round. This season, the first overall pick holds a little bit more value than in previous years. Many already are saying that the Raiders have their pick and should not move off that pick.

This past season for the Silver and Black showed that they had many holes to fill on both sides of the ball. The biggest one came on the offensive side once again at the most important position in the National Football League.

The quarterback position was once again not figured out by the Raiders last season, and it is something they have not taken a shot at in the early rounds of the last few drafts. Now, they have the opportunity to do that, and it seems like the time is right.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The first overall pick holds more value because this upcoming draft, the quarterback prospects are not there like in previous drafts. Heading into the 2026 Draft, there are two names that are being put up their in as top picks in the draft at the quarterback position. Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University and Dante Moore out of the University of Oregon. The clear No. 1 pick right now is Mendoza after his strong performance in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Cam Newton makes it clear on who the Raiders should draft

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Real quick, what you mentioned about Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore is these two," said former NFL MVP Cam Newton. "The first pick of the draft is Las Vegas. If Las Vegas goes with Fernando Mendoza, they are basically going to say, "We are going to equip him with things. And I do not think they have enough to equip him early. Rather than getting a guy in Dante Moore, that can really elevate our franchise sooner than later."

The Raiders will weigh their options this offseason at the quarterback position. They finally got the top pick and will have their opportunity to decide who they want to take to build their future with at the quarterback position. It is going to be an offseason to talk about for the Silver and Black.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

