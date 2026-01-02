The Special Trait Potential Raiders' Top Pick Fernando Mendoza Has Displayed

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for their future quarterback once again this offseason. That is a position they addressed last offseason, but that did not work out the way the Raiders hope it would.

Now, with the Raiders having a terrible season, the franchise will have a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and will likely be the first overall pick. The Raiders are going to have the opportunity to finally address the quarterback position at the top of the draft board.

The top of the draft board is a position that the Raiders have not been in. Over the last few years, they were looking to move up to draft a quarterback, but they were just in no man's land. Now, they will have control of that.

The Raiders are not going to have to move up and trade with no teams to get the quarterback they want. They have the pick, and now it is the time to go get that quarterback and start the development of their future. Getting a quarterback is an important step for this franchise.

Raiders have their clear potential future quarterback

The top quarterback prospect going into the draft is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. Mendoza has been the best player in college football. Mendoza won the Heisman, and his currently looking to lead his team to a National Championship.

"Every time we talked about Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. I lean towards Dante Moore. That changed yesterday," said Jordan Rodgers of ESPN on Get Up. "Watching this game for Fernando Mendoza, he was surgical. And there is one thing that is a non-negotiable at the NFL level."

"You have to be able to be accurate, especially downfield. Under pressure, Alabama threw everything it had at Mendoza, and he did not flinch. Fernando Mendoza was 8 for 8 for 161 yards and three touchdowns against the blitz. He absolutely locked up the No. 1 pick because of that performance."

"He even made a few plays with his legs. That kid can step on the NFL field and play. He made me a believer out of me ... Fernando Mendoza is a dog, and he showed it yesterday."

The Raiders have one final game in Week 18 this Sunday. After the game, the Raiders will officially begin their offseason and will be on the clock. The Raiders have their clear potential quarterback of the future. The question now becomes, will they take him?

