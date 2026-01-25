How Raiders Can Find Positives After Brutal 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders went 3 - 14 in 2025, tied for the worst record in the NFL. The Raiders have an argument to not only be the worst team in the league this past season, but also the most disappointing, given what expectations were before the season started.

Not a lot of things worked out for them this season. The Geno Smith trade blew up in their face, as well as their decision to bring in Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. They drafted Ashton Jeanty so highly with the idea of improving their rushing attack, only for it to not do anything. What's one area of their roster that did see improvement this past season?

Secret Weapon

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Zach Tantillo writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one player who provided the most value to their team who didn't get the respect they deserved. For the Raiders, their unsung hero this season was Eric Stokes.

"Stokes emerged as one of the Raiders’ few consistent bright spots in 2025 after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March. The former first-rounder posted a 73.6 PFF overall grade, the second-highest mark on the defense — behind only Maxx Crosby — and a career high. Stokes’ 73.5 PFF coverage grade was also a team-leading figure", said Tantillo.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders took a shot on the former first-round pick after he didn't work out with the Green Bay Packers, and he has found a home for himself in the Silver and Black. He wasn't the only member of the Raiders' secondary who enjoyed a career year, as Kyu Blu Kelly was also having his best season.

In one season, the Raiders found potentially two young corners who can hold down their sides of the field for the immediate future. That's a blessing for a team that's littered with holes throughout its roster. Their secondary can't be considered fixed, but they have building pieces that they can use to flesh it out, and they still have other players like Darien Porter waiting in the wings who can also develop.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders need to give Stokes the contract he's looking for this offseason. He deserves it after the season he's had, and he's also the best defensive back they have on their roster. They have plenty of money to throw around in free agency, and Stokes will only be turning 27 this year.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Stokes WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.