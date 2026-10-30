The Case for—and Against—Raiders Trading Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders face a few decisions as the trade deadline approaches. In less than two weeks, teams will have to decide whether to make a move or keep their roster as is for the final half of the regular season.

At 3-4, Las Vegas' front office must decide whether the team has realistic playoff hopes this season or if the future is now the focus. The next two games between now and the trade deadline should make the decision easier; even if the Raiders get to 4-4, they have to be honest with themselves.

The Raiders have beaten three of the league's worst teams. Their past four losses made it clear they are closer to the three teams they beat than the four teams they lost to. Still, this season was always meant to be a foundational year for Las Vegas.

The Case Against Trading Maxx Crosby

Crosby has been the face of the franchise for most of recent history. Trading him now, or even at the deadline, would be a clear signal that the Raiders have fully turned their focus to the future. The haul he would command would likely be worth it, but trading Crosby would leave a void in the locker room.

It would also leave a significant void on the field, as replacing such a loss midseason would be nearly impossible. However, trading him for anything less than two first-round picks, a first-round pick and a player, or another draft pick would be questionable.

The idea of Las Vegas' defense taking the field without Crosby is hard to fathom. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard recently shared his thoughts on how close Crosby is to making more of an impact on the quarterback moving forward.

“To me, it’s the consistency of disruption. That extra second of getting the quarterback on the ground, the production and the stats, that always comes in time if we just keep getting swings at bat. It’ll happen. You go watch the first two plays of the Rams game. If he doesn’t jump a little bit, you’re talking about a pump fake or not, he’s going to make the play. So, he’s very close,” Leonard said following Thursday’s practice.

The Case for Trading Crosby

The Raiders have far more reasons to trade Crosby than there are reasons not to. As the Raiders continue rebuilding their roster, Crosby will never be a more tradeable asset than he is now. It would be irresponsible for Las Vegas not to at least consider making the trade.

The more games he plays, the more wear and tear his body takes, and the older he gets, the less Las Vegas can trade him for. Given that he should at least reel in one first-round draft pick and likely more, trading him would undoubtedly expedite the rebuild.

The Raiders have fallen behind so often in the past four weeks that it has rendered Crosby and Las Vegas' pass rush useless. However, the Raiders' inability to stop the run has also factored into why they have rarely been in a position to unleash Crosby and his teammates along the defensive line in recent weeks.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, we're not going to run the ball until we stop the run. Until you make the game competitive. You can't be in the fourth quarter chasing points and expect to be a good run team. So, you need attempts, and in order to get those attempts, then we have to stop the run, and we have to keep our opponent out of the end zone," Kubiak said earlier this week.

It will be much easier for Las Vegas' defense to stop the run with Crosby on the roster than without him. However, Las Vegas' front office must do what is best for the franchise's long-term future. On the surface, that would mean trading Crosby to the highest bidder.

Yet doing what is best for the team's long-term future could mean keeping their best player on the roster while he is on a contract that amounts to a team-friendly one. Las Vegas does not have to trade Crosby by any means. Unless they get a deal they cannot refuse, they should refuse to do so.