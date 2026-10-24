What Raiders Can Realistically Afford at NFL Trade Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders roster is nearly set as the trade deadline approaches, but it is still far from complete. A team can only do so much to fix its roster before the trade deadline, but with room for improvement, Las Vegas could be in the market.

John Spytek noted during the offseason that he is "always listening" to trade offers. During his brief time in Las Vegas, Spytek has not been a man of hyperbole. Still, the Raiders front office made sweeping changes this offseason to revamp what was the league's worst roster last season.

So, as much as Spytek is always listening, he and the Raiders' front office have every right to sit on their remaining resources ahead of the deadline if they choose. The Raiders handed out over $300 million in contracts during free agency. Then, added 10 rookies via the draft.

That is significantly more than most front offices do in one offseason. That is more than some front offices do in years. It would be understandable if Las Vegas did not make a move at the deadline. Their 3-3 start confirms they are on the right track. It may be best to leave things as is.

What the Raiders Can Realistically Afford

Still, the Raiders have several talented players who could entice other teams to try to strike a deal. Then there are the numbers. The money Las Vegas spent in free agency left little cap space to work with on the back end. This forced multiple contract restructurings.

Las Vegas has around $11 million in available cap space ahead of the trade deadline. That should be enough to make a solid move, as a potential player-for-player trade could improve the Raiders' numbers. That would undoubtedly change if the Raiders traded a player for draft picks.

As the Raiders know all too well, many things must go right for two teams to complete a trade. Beyond making the numbers work, teams must answer other questions before deciding whether a deal is realistic or reasonable, considering how well they have played overall this season.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Is It Worth It?

For Las Vegas to complete a trade, they would likely have to trade one of their best players with a sizeable contract. That would mean trading the likes of Maxx Crosby or Kolton Miller, which would be unthinkable at this point in the season. However, Las Vegas has three games before the deadline.

The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Rams at home this Sunday, the New York Jets on the road next Sunday, and the San Francisco 49ers on the road the following week. If the Raiders lose two of the next three games, they will be 4-5. A trade could seem more plausible then.

Even at 4-5, Las Vegas trading one of their best players for anything less than a top-tier offer, such as two first-round draft picks for Crosby, would not make much sense because of what it would do to what Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff have started to build.

For the Raiders to trade one of their best players and risk hurting the clear progress they've made would have to mean they received an offer they couldn't refuse. They must consider this as the deadline approaches. Las Vegas is not obligated to consider a trade.

Draft Capital

The Raiders could also trade picks in return for a player at a position of need, but trading away picks also seems counterproductive. Las Vegas has made significant progress by inserting several rookies and second-year players into significant roles this season.

Las Vegas trading away draft picks now would go against that. Spytek also values having more picks. The Raiders have drafted at least 10 players in both of their drafts under Spytek. Las Vegas has a higher chance of success drafting players under Spytek than a retread from another team.

The Raiders are ahead of schedule. If they were to make a trade, it should be a very low-key move- nothing big; no need to overdo it.

Las Vegas needs to fine-tune its existing operation unless it can strike a trade for a player they believe can elevate it immediately.