Inside Raider Nation’s Frustration: How to Fix the Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) are watching their 2025 postseason dreams vanish with the reality of a team and a franchise if not in need of a rebuild, they certainly in need of a major overhaul.
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we address questions from the Silver and Black fan base regarding various topics to help get their franchise back on track.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
In this podcast, we address a numerous amount of issues, including:
- Where should the Raiders start in the process of fixing the franchise?
· What is the biggest reason for Raider Nation to have hope?
· The quest for a franchise quarterback?
· What one NFL Owner, who has a proven track record of picking franchise quarterbacks, told us about that process.
· What is fair for both the Raiders and Maxx Crosby?
· Is OC Chip Kelly’s offense predictable?
· Does Pete Carroll coddle Geno Smith?
· Does patience mean criticism is unfair?
· Should Pete Carroll keep all of the coaches?
· Is Geno Smith the answer for the short or long term?
· The despondency of a fan base after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs?
· What requires a bigger rebuild, the offensive line or the quarterback room?
· The development of offensive tackle Charles Grant?
· The condition of the Raiders locker room?
· What is the real position Jackson Powers-Johnson flourishes at?
OC Chip Kelly spoke about his struggling offense before the Chiefs game.
You can read the partial transcript below:
Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly
Q: On Geno Smith's interception, it seemed like it was more of a total breakdown, more than anything that Geno necessarily did?
Coach Kelly: "Yeah, we had a protection breakdown. There was a guy coming from his right, so he didn't have enough time to really set his feet. But we always talk about that. Interceptions aren't always on the quarterback. They're on everybody. So, we got to protect it better. We had a miscue of the route, so it was a compilation of a few things. So, besides that, I thought Geno [Smith] played a really clean game, completed almost 75% of his passes. Was really efficient throwing the ball, did a nice job, especially getting to his fourth read on a touchdown pass to Mike [Mayer]. So, I was really happy with how Geno played."
