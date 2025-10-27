Analyzing the Raiders' Prized Offseason Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders gave a legitimate effort to improve their roster this offseason. Still, things have not gone their way.
Smith's Arrival
Joel Corry of CBS Sports took a look at how the Raiders' trade for Geno Smith has panned out for the Raiders so far. Although it has only been seven games, it is fair to question the success of what the cornerstone move of the Raiders' offseason.
"The Raiders dealt a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Smith in March to provide quarterback stability after having six players start at quarterback since releasing Derek Carr, following the 2022 season. Shortly after the trade, Smith was given a two-year, $75 million contract extension, averaging $37.5 million per year with $50.5 million in guarantees where $42.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing. Incentives and salary escalators make the deal worth as much as $84 million," Corry said.
"Smith hasn't resembled the player who was named 2022's NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He leads the NFL with 10 interceptions. Smith is the first to throw 10 interceptions in the first six games since Kirk Cousins in 2020. His 77.6 passer rating is 31st in the NFL."
"Smith could have a short stint in Las Vegas if he can't get the interceptions under control like Cousins did. Cousins only had three more passes picked off for the rest of the 2020 season.
Following the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith shared his thoughts on the team's first seven games. Smith noted the fact that the Raiders are young team with many new pieces that are still trying to figure things out.
Although Smith has a point, most of the responsibility does fall on his shoulders as the team's starting quarterback.
“Like I said, we are a developing young team. When I look at what is going on, I think that is the reason that I am here, to help and to help right this ship. It’s tough, man. Mentally, you prepare all week. I thought we had a good week of practice. I thought we had a good game plan going in. I thought guys were focusing and were locked in. There’s something that we didn’t do right to have this outcome," Smith said.
“There’s a lot of soul searching that has to be done. Every man has got to look within himself. A great coach once told me not to be a finger pointer but a thumb pointer. I point the thumb right at myself and ask what I have to do to get better and how can I help my teammates get better. That is the reality. I’m working hard. There’s not one thing that I’m not thinking about that’ll get this thing done. I have faith and that’s the biggest thing. I have faith that we will get this turned around.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the bye week.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on the bye week.