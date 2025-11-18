Raiders Today

The Classy Tribute the Raiders Made Ahead of MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Before the game, the Raiders held a tribute for the Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland.

Michael Canelo

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass downfield against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass downfield against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders played host to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. This game was a primetime showdown between two of the most iconic franchises in NFL history.

Coming off their bye week, the Cowboys were going into this matchup with sadness and a heavy heart after the death of their teammate and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland passed away during the Cowboys' bye week.

cd
Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles game a moment of silence it offered for Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Cowboys took the field for the first time since Kneeland's death. To honor Kneeland, the Cowboys wore decals on their helmets with Kneeland's No. 94 number on them. The Cowboys also wore t-shirts of Kneeland. The Cowboys set up a locker for Kneeland as well and brought out his jersey to the sidelines to honor him.

Raiders Tribute to Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland

The Raiders joined tributed by wearing t-shirts during pregame warmups with "Call an Audible." It was a message the team wanted to get out there because they know how many people watch football, and especially to send a message on Monday Night Football.

dwc
Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer, wearing a t-shirt honoring Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland who tragically passed on November 6th, stands on the sideline against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We’re in control, and life’s going to throw things at us, and it threw us a hell of a curveball this past week,” said Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the game. And how are we going to respond?"

“This is a big test to our brotherhood and who we are, and to this organization, to us individually,” Prescott said. “Let’s have pride and let’s honor our brother. And if we can continue to do that, move forward carrying that light and play the way that we did tonight, why not?”

dc
Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"The honoring doesn’t stop," said Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. "And honestly, when the season’s over, the honoring won’t stop. So, it’s about intensifying everything that we do to carry the legacy of Marshawn. The discipline, the focus, the intensity, the aggressiveness, and that’s at practice, and that’ll just carry over into the game. So, we’re looking forward to it.”

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Raiders on Monday Night Football 33-16, in what was a dominating performance for the Cowboys. It was one where the Cowboys were too much for the Raiders, and the Silver and Black did not have an answer for the Cowboys' offense. It was the best showing for the Cowboys this season.

cd
Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shakes hands with Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) following a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will be back at home for the first team since Kneeland's death this Sunday against their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.