The Classy Tribute the Raiders Made Ahead of MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders played host to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. This game was a primetime showdown between two of the most iconic franchises in NFL history.
Coming off their bye week, the Cowboys were going into this matchup with sadness and a heavy heart after the death of their teammate and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland passed away during the Cowboys' bye week.
On Monday, the Cowboys took the field for the first time since Kneeland's death. To honor Kneeland, the Cowboys wore decals on their helmets with Kneeland's No. 94 number on them. The Cowboys also wore t-shirts of Kneeland. The Cowboys set up a locker for Kneeland as well and brought out his jersey to the sidelines to honor him.
Raiders Tribute to Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland
The Raiders joined tributed by wearing t-shirts during pregame warmups with "Call an Audible." It was a message the team wanted to get out there because they know how many people watch football, and especially to send a message on Monday Night Football.
“We’re in control, and life’s going to throw things at us, and it threw us a hell of a curveball this past week,” said Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the game. And how are we going to respond?"
“This is a big test to our brotherhood and who we are, and to this organization, to us individually,” Prescott said. “Let’s have pride and let’s honor our brother. And if we can continue to do that, move forward carrying that light and play the way that we did tonight, why not?”
"The honoring doesn’t stop," said Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. "And honestly, when the season’s over, the honoring won’t stop. So, it’s about intensifying everything that we do to carry the legacy of Marshawn. The discipline, the focus, the intensity, the aggressiveness, and that’s at practice, and that’ll just carry over into the game. So, we’re looking forward to it.”
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Raiders on Monday Night Football 33-16, in what was a dominating performance for the Cowboys. It was one where the Cowboys were too much for the Raiders, and the Silver and Black did not have an answer for the Cowboys' offense. It was the best showing for the Cowboys this season.
The Cowboys will be back at home for the first team since Kneeland's death this Sunday against their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
