Raiders Get Harsh Reality Check in Brutal Monday Night Loss to Cowboys
LAS VEGAS -- In front of a lively home crowd, the Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 4-5-1 on the season, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, who now sit at 2-8.
Yes, I referred to it as a home game for the Dallas team while they were playing in Las Vegas against the Las Vegas team.
Cowboys fans from around the world gathered in the desert to watch "America's Team" defeat a struggling Silver and Black franchise, which was once feared on Monday Night Football.
It was clear that the night would not unfold positively for the Raiders when, on the Cowboys' second possession, superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby stripped the ball from Dak Prescott. This gave the Raiders' offense possession at the Cowboys' 15-yard line.
The offense went backwards and settled for a field goal. While the defense continued to fight valiantly, the air seemed to leave the Silver and Black's psyche.
While technically not over, the game was done.
A National Football League offense, led by the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the game, a sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a $60 million quarterback that they traded for, is worse than last year.
Raider Nation is not fooled. They have been loyal to a franchise clamoring, "Just Win, Baby," for decades, and this one isn't, and sadly, hasn't been in for many years.
Now, a once proud fan base that invaded stadiums on the road and embarrassed other teams, watched it happen to them, in front of the world on Monday Night Football.
Now the franchise, once feared and even revered, has settled at the bottom of the professional football ocean, a proverbial bottom feeder celebrating yet another high NFL Draft pick.
It is sad.
How bad was it?
At halftime, the Raiders attempted 32 passes. 28 were actually thrown, they were sacked three times, and quarterback Geno Smith managed to scramble away from a sack on another occasion. In contrast, they only attempted to run the ball three times, with Ashton Jeanty carrying it on two of those attempts.
Prompting Hall of Fame QB and football color man Troy Aikman to question, "They've threw the ball 90%of the time there in the first half, hard to believe that this Pete Carroll coached football team that ran the ball on called runs just three times. Ashton Jeanty just two carries."
The reality is simple. I told you before the season the Silver and Black were not a playoff team, and that they didn’t have the depth to sustain injuries.
They have proven me correct. The Raiders are not a good football team.
That reality hit them in the face tonight.
It’s been decades of firing people, changing directions, and moving in new ways. It has failed.
This franchise has to get behind a vision and stay the course. It’s ugly, it's not good, but ten games in to his first season, Pete Carroll didn’t create this mess. He is tasked with fixing it.
It doesn’t look good, but neither have the last 20+ years, and the time to get determined is to do it behind the voice of a sure Hall of Fame head coach.
