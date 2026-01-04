What the Raiders Need Against the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs for their last game of the 2025 season. This will be the last game played at Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders for a while, so I can imagine their players are amped for this game.

The higher-ups must be even more excited for this game. A loss against the Chiefs would secure them the first overall pick, and Fernando Mendoza just had more touchdowns than incompletions in the Rose Bowl. What do they need out of this Week 18 matchup against their divisional rivals?

Week 18 Picks

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pete Prisco writes for CBS Sports, and he released his final weekly picks for this season. The Raiders must know what's at stake here, which is why Prisco believes a loss is bound to happen for the Raiders.

"The Raiders need to lose. Yes, they need to lose. If they do, they get the top draft pick. The problem is this version of the Chiefs isn't very good. With Chris Oladokun starting at quarterback, they are still better than the Raiders. Chiefs win it", said Prisco.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a lot more incentive to win this game. They haven't lost to the Raiders in two years, and this is most likely Travis Kelce's final game as an NFL player. They don't want their franchise legend to go out on a low note, losing against a team that's only won two games this season.

Andy Reid is coming back next year, but the same cannot be said about Pete Carroll with the same amount of certainty. I can see an argument for both sides on why he should stay or leave, but with a rookie quarterback, I'd imagine they want to pair him with someone young, and that can stick around for the longterm.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raider Nation has already had to endure one of the toughest seasons in their franchise history; a meaningless win in Week 18 would set their franchise back years. This team dramatically brightens their future if they lose against the Chiefs, and could possibly even obtain a winning record as soon as next season if they nail the offseason.

The same can happen if they win and get the second overall pick, but then it becomes so much harder. Even if they don't select Mendoza, the first overall pick gives them so much flexibility and possibilities. They've already lost so much this season, and yet it all comes down to one final loss.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on what the Raiders need in Week 18 WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.