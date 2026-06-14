Raiders' Coaches Who Will Define the 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders enter year one of the Klint Kubiak era, looking to establish a culture and compete as hard as possible in every game.

The Raiders have burned through coaches in the last few years, unable to hold onto one and establish a culture in Las Vegas. Kubiak feels like the team's best chance at a long-term option.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

While Kubiak and his offensive and defensive coordinators will obviously be crucial to the team's success in 2026 and moving forward, the Raiders' support staff also plays an important role. Several position coaches will orchestrate groups that will define the Silver and Black's success.

Which position coaches may define the season for the Raiders? Let's identify three who have a lot on their plates.

Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison

Jan 3, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Rick Dennison against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card playoff game at Heinz Field. The Ravens defeated the Steelers 30-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There might not be a more important position coach for the Raiders than Dennison.

A four-time Super Bowl champion who has served on several offensive staffs throughout his 30-year coaching career, Dennison has been crucial in developing offensive linemen and creating strong run games. The Raiders will look to dominate the trenches, and Dennison will be tasked with making that happen.

Las Vegas hasn't had a good offensive line or effective run game in a few years, but Dennison has worked with groups with similar talent levels. What he does with this offensive line will be a major X-factor for the season.

Wide Receivers Coach Zach Azzanni

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL, so it will be up to Azzanni to put them in the best position to succeed.

Las Vegas' WR group isn't untalented; other receiver groups in the NFL are just much better. There are several uncertainties within that room, and Azzanni will be tasked with maximizing each of their skill sets.

If the Raiders' receivers can be serviceable and even above average, Azzanni will have done his job. It would be a bonus if Las Vegas' passing game can make a difference for this team.

Defensive Line Coach Travis Smith

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A coach with almost 15 years of experience, Smith will handle the defensive side of the trenches, an area the Raiders must improve drastically.

It's Maxx Crosby off the edge and Adam Butler on the interior, but the Raiders need much more help from other pieces. Smith has the chance to develop some of the young, unproven players on the roster, which would give this defense a major boost.

Figuring out who the Raiders' main contributors will be on the defensive line is Smith's biggest task. If the young players take a step forward, the defensive line could be a force.