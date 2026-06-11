Why Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Won't Go Away for Raiders

This NFL offseason has been littered with polarizing storylines across the league, including groundbreaking free-agent and trade deals.

The Las Vegas Raiders were nearly involved in one of the most monumental trades of the offseason, sending pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks. However, the Ravens backed out of the deal after the two-time All-Pro edge rusher inevitably failed a physical, as he had recently undergone surgery to repair his meniscus.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

While that trade is in the rear-view mirror and both Crosby and the Raiders appear on track to be together in 2026, rumors continue to circulate that he could be traded before the season. Here are a couple of reasons why these murmurs will not disappear.

It's "Already Happened"

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Although the original deal ultimately fell through, it was still signed off on by general manager John Spytek and the Raiders' front office. Both sides can say that they are thrilled to be entering next season together, but Crosby was clearly upset with the organization over how last season ended, and the organization felt that moving the superstar pass rusher was the best move for its future.

Although the Raiders are not actively shopping Crosby, we know the price it would take for them to move the pass rusher.

Las Vegas in Rebuild

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering this offseason with the most cap space in the league, the Raiders made sure to maximize that by spending $281.5 million in free agency. That would indicate the team wants to compete in 2026, but those acquisitions were more about setting the foundation for the future . Las Vegas could be one of the surprise teams this upcoming season, but it is more likely to struggle with a daunting schedule and competing in one of the best divisions.

Crosby will be 29 years old in August and is nearing the end of his prime. With Las Vegas potentially one or two years away from establishing itself as a playoff contender, the organization would be better off moving Crosby at his highest value. Everyone acknowledges this, which is why rumors will continue to hover.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Los Angeles Rams’ acquisition of pass rusher Myles Garrett revived speculation, as the pass-rusher trade market had been reset with what the Cleveland Browns received in the deal. With the Rams aggressively improving their roster, the stakes for other NFC contenders could rise, potentially increasing the Raiders' asking price in a trade. In that case, Las Vegas should at least entertain phone calls from other teams and spark a bidding war for the superstar pass rusher.