How Tre Tucker Is One Example of Raiders' Hopeful Outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders know the traits they are looking for in players and coaches brought in to help turn things around. However, they have several players with those traits already on the roster. Wide receiver Tre Tucker is one of those players. He will be a part of the Raiders' rebuild this offseason.

Watch Tucker discuss below.

Since being drafted, Tucker has been the consummate professional, doing so for a Raiders team that has had three different head coaches in his three seasons in the league. Las Vegas has had three offensive coordinators and an additional three interim offensive coordinators in Tucker's career.

Tucker, as well as many other offensive players from his draft class, has arguably been the most impacted by the Raiders ' instability. It has undoubtedly affected the growth of Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Michael Mayer, and Zamir White.

On Monday, Raiders General Manager John Spytek acknowledged the team has lacked stability in recent years. Although Spytek just completed his first season as the team's general manager, he knows the past still shapes the future as the Raiders enter a vital offseason.

"I think as the NFL goes, it's important, but this is a largely unstable world we live in. Even when you're good, you have instability because your coordinators take off on you. I mean, there's a couple teams that were great last year and they lost some really good coaches, and it hasn't worked out as well for them this year," Spytek said.

“So, we're always battling every year. It feels like every game, every week, every year you're battling. And so, it'll be built organizationally. We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider.

“We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider. And I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created."

The Raiders will likely be a much different team when they take the field next season. Still, they will need several remaining players, like Tucker, who have shown the skills to be productive for them.

Tucker has immense potential, but like any other player, he needs competent teammates and coaches. Even more than that, Tucker and his teammates need stability. Tucker has improved each offseason and will likely do so again. The Raiders' front office must help their skill players out.

