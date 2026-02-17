What Kubiak's Interview Process Proved About the Raiders' Front Office

The Las Vegas Raiders took their time examining all of the possible candidates for their head coaching position.

How the Raiders Landed Kubiak

It took a while, but the Raiders eventually led to Klint Kubiak being named their next head coach. It appeared to some on the outside looking in that the Raiders could lose out on Kubiak. However, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently noted that was far from the case.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Sunday morning, word got to the Raiders, via Seattle GM John Schneider, that Kubiak would accept their job—but he wanted the opportunity to give those players he was still trying to prioritize word first, before the news got out. The Raiders obliged," Breer said.

"And as to that focus that the Raiders liked so much in Kubiak, the day after the Super Bowl, after the new Vegas coach had gotten the lay of the land, he was headed back to his hotel with his family and preparing for a week full of staff building when Spytek made one last demand: He told Kubiak he had to go to the Seahawks parade. Kubiak initially didn’t want to lose the day of work. The GM said he’d never regret spending that Wednesday in Seattle."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with Kubiak, there was an overall feeling among those inside and outside the Raiders organization about the hiring. Kubiak was arguably the top available candidate who fit what the Raiders wanted, and they secured him.

They did so quietly and respectfully, conducting the interview process. The Raiders got the coach they wanted, while conducting the process in a classy manner. This is not always a guarantee in today's day and age where news travels fast.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines while playing against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

For the first time in a while, it seems the Raiders may have gotten their coaching search right. Las Vegas still has a way to go, especially regarding its roster. However, in Kubiak, they got what they believe will be a solid head coach via a thorough and classy interview process.

"So, Kubiak went—and the Raiders felt pretty good that they got this one right," Breer noted.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Breer is correct that the Raiders do feel they got it right this time. Raiders owner Mark Davis said as much after Kubiak was introduced as the Raiders' head coach. Raiders General Manager, John Spytek, noted that Kubiak's personality sold Las Vegas' front office more than his coaching abilities.

“I think Klint [Kubiak] said it well. It's less about scheme and more about the person. We were very thoughtful about how we approach this and the kind of coach and man that we were looking for to lead this organization on a day-to-day basis,” Spytek said.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.



Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.