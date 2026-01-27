Raiders Complete Second Round of Interviews with Yet Another Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders' search for their fourth head coach in four years has reached the fourth week of January. The Raiders are doing their due diligence on the coaches they have spoken with, even as many of their top options continue accepting jobs elsewhere. Las Vegas appears to be in no rush.

Although it is likely the Raiders know who they want to hire, it has not yet been confirmed. In fact, they continue adding candidates to their pool of potential hires. The Raiders recently added former New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll to that list. He is the latest coach they have kicked the tires on.

What the Raiders Bring

The Raiders would be a fit for Daboll, as either the team's head coach or potentially the team's offensive coordinator. Daboll has ties to Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, which would add to the synergy the Raiders hope to create from the front office to and through the coaching staff.

Las Vegas has been heavily reported to be interested in Seattle Seahawks assistant Klint Kubiak, Denver Broncos assistant Davis Webb and Daboll. Each coach presents the Raiders with upside, but it is questionable if any are quite ready for what it entails to lead the Raiders' storied franchise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders have completed a second interview with Daboll. He would essentially be the most experienced head coaching candidate remaining on the Raiders' list of coaches they were interested in that are still available.

Raiders now have completed a second interview with former Giants HC Brian Daboll for their head coach opening," Schefter said.

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll after a dismal 3-14 campaign. It was the start to what should be a productive offseason for the Raiders, starting with their head coaching hire. Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained his mindset this offseason.

"We've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day. And I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership," Spytek said.

“I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement so that this organization and the Raider Nation can be proud when they walk into Allegiant Stadium."

As the Raiders decide on who will lead them in 2026, and they hope, beyond, it is fair that they take their time. After three consecutive misses on prior head coaching hires over the past three seasons, Las Vegas has no reason to rush things.

Still, with Spytek and Tom Brady running the show, it is likely they already know who they want to hire.

