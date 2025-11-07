How the Raiders' Confidence Was Shaken in Mile High
The Las Vegas Raiders opened up the Week 10 slate of the 2025 NFL season with a road trip to Mile High against their long-time AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. The Raiders were looking to end their losing streak in the AFC West and also snap the Broncos home winning streak.
It was a game that was going to be a battle just because these are two teams that do not like each other, and neither of them wants to lose when they match up.
Both teams came into this game having very different seasons so far. The Raiders are having a rough one came in with a 2-6 record. For the Broncos, they are at the top of the division and a top team in the whole NFL with a 7-2 record.
First Quarter
In the first quarter, the Raiders came out and played good football on both sides of the ball. The Raiders' defense keeps getting stops on third down after punter AJ Cole kept pinning the Broncos deep in their own territory. That would step up the Raiders' offense with good field possession, and the offense finally broke through with a good drive that was capped off with a four-yard Ashton Jeanty rushing touchdown.
Second Quarter
It was more about the Raiders' defense for the first part of the second quarter. They were getting stops, but the Raiders' offense could not capitalize on them this time. Things took a turn for the worse when Raiders head coach Pete Carroll decided to go for it on fourth down, and the offense did not get it. That gave the Broncos offense great field possession, and they took advantage with a scoring drive to tie up the game. It was all tied up at the half.
Third Quarter
To start the second half, it was all about the defense for both sides of the ball. The Raiders offense could not score again point from the defense, getting multiple stops. But late in the third quarter, the Raiders' special teams had another bad outcome and had another blocked punt. That gave the Broncos good field possession, and they got a field goal to take a 10-7 lead heading into the fourth.
Fourth Quarter
The start of the fourth quarter was not good for the Raiders, as they saw Geno Smith go down with an injury. Smith came back in the final quarter. But it was not enough to bring the Raiders back in this game. The Raiders lose another tough game.
