Why the Raiders Have a Season-Changing Opportunity vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of belief behind them. Not many thought they would be a legitimate playoff threat in a loaded AFC West division, but there was a significant number of fans who bought into the vision this team displayed in the offseason.
With the additions of Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith, and sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty, there was optimism that the Raiders could field a feisty and explosive offense, one that could keep them within striking distance in practically every game and maybe even pull off a few upset wins.
Las Vegas has made quick work of erasing all of those high hopes. Through the first seven games of the season, they're just 2-5, behind one of the most ineffective and inconsistent offenses in the entire NFL. And yet, there's still some faith that this team can turn things around after their Week 8 bye.
Raiders shown some favor
The Las Vegas Raiders have their backs against the wall. The moves they made in this past offseason made it clear that they were trying to compete in the immediate present. They traded for and then signed veteran quarterback Geno Smith to a handsome new deal.
They brought on two legendary coaches. They spent their first-round pick on a big-name prospect at running back despite their numerous other needs across the roster.
If they're to make any noise this season at all, the Raiders have to turn things around in Week 9's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In this next game, Las Vegas has home-field advantage versus another reeling team.
The Jaguars have shown to be much more competitive than the Raiders at 4-3, but they dropped two straight stinkers going into their own bye last week. That's led some to believe that Las Vegas can at least cover its original three-point spread versus Jacksonville, including CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan:
"There's something I don't quite trust about the Jaguars, despite them coming out of the bye with a 4-3 record and in the hunt in the AFC playoff picture. A chunk of that skepticism centers around Trevor Lawrence, who has yet to impress me as a passer in 2025. ...The offensive line also hasn't done him many favors, contributing to his 20 sacks on the season. With Maxx Crosby ready to wreak havoc off the edge, the Raiders have a path to pulling off the home upset."
