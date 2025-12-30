What the Raiders Showcased in Week 17 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders simply didn't lose to the New York Giants. They got boat-raced in front of their home crowd in one of the most disgraceful performances from any team this season. This loss means one thing for the Raiders moving forward, as they've cemented themselves as one of the worst teams of the 2020's.

Pete Carroll has lost all control of this Raiders locker room, as they were undisciplined and unkempt against a team with the same record as them. Carroll's inability to fire up his team has resulted in them coming out flat, and there are no excuses for how they performed against the Giants.

Week 17 Grades

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Breech writes for CBS Sports, and he graded each team based on their performance in Week 17. The Raiders' big loss to the Giants nets them an F, the grade they've consistently gotten all season.

"If the Raiders were trying to tank, then this was one of the greatest tanks of all time, but if they were trying to win, then this was one of the ugliest performances of the 2025 NFL season by any team. Either way, the Raiders were bad. Their offense was bad. Their defense was bad", said Breech.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

I think it's pretty clear that the Raiders were trying to lose this game. Why else would they bench Maxx Crosby for the rest of the season now for an injury he suffered in October? They got what they wanted. They now own the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , and they have a chance to reboot their franchise under Fernando Mendoza.

"And they were even bad on special teams (The Giants returned a kickoff for a TD in the second half). The Raiders (2-14) can now officially clinch the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by losing to the Chiefs in Week 18".

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

What makes this game even more embarrassing is that it's not like the Raiders haven't tried to fix their offense. Two draft classes consecutively, where they drafted generational talents at their respective positions, and it simply doesn't matter.

Ashton Jeanty had another bad game in a forgettable rookie season, and there's no light at the end of the tunnel for Raider Nation . I hope Mendoza comes in and saves this organization like he did with Indiana, because the Raiders have an argument to be the worst franchise in the league right now.

