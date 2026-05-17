The Raiders Deserved a Prime Time Game — and the NFL Knows It

The NFL schedule has been out for a few days now, and we continue to break down who, when, and where the Las Vegas Raiders will play.

The Raiders are beginning a rebuild with a new head coach and several exciting young pieces, and they should be a fun team to watch this season because of the possibility of actual stability.

John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

However, the powers that be did not provide the Raiders a chance to play on national television, so for the most part, only Raider Nation will get the chance to see its team. Their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 has not been scheduled, so there might still be a chance.

However, if the Raiders are not fighting for a playoff spot, other games with more at stake would take priority over a divisional game that doesn't have much meaning, so they would have to have a successful season for that to be the case.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) misses a tackle attempt against Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With Las Vegas not earning a Prime Time slate in 2026, let's make the case for why the team deserved one.

Getting to See the No. 1 Overall Pick

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, football fans want to see what he looks like with his new team. After winning the Heisman Trophy and the national championship, it would have made sense for Mendoza to get at least one shot to play in front of a national audience.

However, with the unpredictability of when he'll take the starting job, schedule makers didn't take the risk. If Mendoza sees the field and plays well during his rookie season, he will help the Raiders earn Prime Time games in 2027. For now, though, only Raiders fans will get an up-close look at him when he takes over.

Young Talent

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are a few potential superstars in the Raiders' skill group, including running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Jeanty struggled from an efficiency standpoint in his rookie season, while Bowers dealt with injuries in what was supposed to be a transcendent year.

However, Jeanty showed flashes of brilliance, and Bowers should be back healthy in 2026. When both players are performing well, this Raiders' offense will be fun to watch. The NFL needs to market its stars better, and Bowers is one of the best tight ends in the league at his position, while Jeanty is an ascending star.

Klint Kubiak's Scheme

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A Super Bowl-winning coordinator, Kubiak should raise the floor of the Raiders' offense as the head coach. Orchestrating an excellent Seattle Seahawks group to a championship, Kubiak focuses on the fundamentals and running the football efficiently.

The Raiders have struggled with both of those things in the last few years, so Kubiak's assumption of the job should help. Not only will the floor be raised, but they will also have a chance to be pretty fun to watch. If everyone is executing at a high level, the Raiders' offense should be competitive and exciting under Kubiak.