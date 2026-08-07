How Raiders Set Tone Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

The buzz in the Las Vegas Raiders' building has not felt like this in years, but with a new coaching regime and completely revamped roster, the vibes are certainly positive in the Silver and Black.

Coaching is such a monumental factor in a team's success, and the Raiders ensured that department would be a strength moving forward after hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach. While speaking with the media on Thursday, assistant head coach Mike McCoy detailed how Kubiak has made an impact early on in training camp.

McCoy's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, [head] coach [Klint Kubiak] has done an outstanding job number one of developing the culture here and how he wants us to practice every day and laying out the plan," McCoy said.

"We spent a lot of time in the offseason program, and we got back from vacation, making sure everything was detailed every minute to be as efficient as possible with the way we meet from the first time they walk in the building to the time they leave at night, just to make sure that we're helping these players be the best they can be and help build the best team come the opener."

Why This Matters

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the years, we have seen teams littered with marquee talent go to waste because of inept coaching. Last season was a prime example, as the Chicago Bears had been a laughingstock in the NFL for years. That changed after the organization hired Ben Johnson as head coach, and the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator instantly flipped the narrative, leading the Bears to a division title and a divisional round appearance.

Las Vegas virtually copied that plan, hiring the best offensive-minded candidate on the market. Similar to Johnson, Kubiak's first order of business was solidifying the offensive line for this young quarterback, and the Raiders signed center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. There were several groundbreaking moves by the front office, but that one particular move was reminiscent of what the Bears orchestrated last offseason.

We may not see the Raiders have the same level of success in Year 1 of the new era as the Bears did in 2025, but the foundation is firmly set with Kubiak at the helm. In the midst of a rebuild, success may not occur right away, but Las Vegas is set up for sustained success. With Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza tied at the hip, the Raiders should develop into a competitive team in the near future. In the meantime, Kirk Cousins will lead Las Vegas in a compelling 2026 season.