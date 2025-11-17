Raiders vs. Cowboys Live Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders look to stop their season from spiraling completely out of control when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.
Historic Franchises Face Off
The Cowboys and Raiders are two of the most storied franchises in the league's history, making the matchup notable regardless of records. Ahead of the Raiders' Monday night matchup against the Cowboys, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the significance of Monday night.
"Well, there's something special about Monday night regardless of who you're playing. That's the truth. It's prime time and all that. Everybody grew up watching that and enjoying the heck out of that and picturing themselves someday being part of that,” Carroll said.
“The Cowboys have always had a special thing about them. Jerry Jones and the family did a fantastic job of raising this franchise to the level that they're at, and they're a tremendous international brand. We are too. And so, it's a good matchup in that regard, and hopefully we can play a really good football game."
The Raiders are 2-7, just like they were last season after nine games. The Raiders have lost seven of their last eight games and are not far off from being on an eight game losing streak. This is far from what any one expected heading into the season, including Carroll.
"How do I handle it? Not very well. It's been crappy, and this is not what I expected to happen. And I didn't feel that we would be this far behind the start of the season. And so, we're just trying to just keep driving the messages home and trying to get better each week and do some things that we can build from," Carroll said.
“And it's a kick, it's a blocked kick, it's an OT catch, it's a -- and there's four or five games here that could have flipped just like that, just small margins of better play and better execution, better calls and all of that, that we know. But unfortunately, it still is what it is, and then we have to deal with it.
“So, I'm not very well-versed in being in this situation, and I don't have the experience about that, and I'm happy to say that, but I don't like it one bit. And it's been hard, and so fortunately, the coaches and we're all -- we keep grinding with our players, and we're communicating well. They're communicating well with us, and we're keeping it together. And it's just like the next opportunity feels like it's going to turn. So, mom said something good is just about to happen."
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest.
