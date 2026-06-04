Raiders' Crawford Has Clear Bar to Surpass in Rookie Season

The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of pressure to nail their 2026 draft class, with them earning the first overall pick.

We've yet to see if Fernando Mendoza is the real deal, and it may be later in the season that he gets playing time, if at all. His rookie season may not have much to write home about, but that's not the case with the rest of their draft class. What does a successful rookie season look like for their first pick in the third round, Keyron Crawford?

Huge Potential

"When it's a pass rush situation, he has the best 40-yard dash — AKA a ten-yard get-off to get to the quarterback. We're going to put him in that stance."



Raiders DL Coach Travis Smith on rookie DE Keyron Crawford's elite pass rush burst



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation |… pic.twitter.com/hvuJyF8lq7 — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) June 3, 2026

Crawford may have been the 67th overall pick in the 2026 draft, but there's nothing funny about his speed and aggression coming off the edge. In his final season with the Auburn Tigers, Crawford had 28 solo tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

He's twitchy and athletic, but he isn't without his flaws. He tends to lean on that athleticism to win off the edge, which will allow experienced tackles to shut down his effectiveness. However, he is a rookie. There's expected to be room to grow, and he's already stepping into a role with a superstar ahead of him.

Defining Success

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crawford is behind Maxx Crosby on the depth chart, which means no matter how talented he may be, his playing time will be limited. Unless the Raiders trade Crosby or he gets injured again, it's going to be an uphill battle for Crawford to see the field consistently.

What Crawford needs to show in his rookie season for the Raiders to feel good about him moving forward is pressure on the edge when Crosby isn't on the field. Crosby will be the main way for this defensive line to break through, which also means he's going to see the most double-teams of any player on their defensive line.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That creates space for Crawford to see one-on-one matchups whenever he's on the field, and those are matchups he needs to win. He has the speed and change-of-direction quickness to catch tackles off guard. Rob Leonard has emphasized defensive line pressure in the offseason, and if they can use his agility to create pressure outside of Crosby, that's a definite win for the Raiders.

The Raiders have tried and failed to pair Crosby with a star on the other side of the defensive line. Crawford has the potential to grow into that role, but he needs to show his burst can translate against NFL competition.