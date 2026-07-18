The Biggest Question Nobody Is Asking About The Raiders

Training camp is just around the corner for the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans are anxious with excitement and nervousness as a new era of the franchise is set to kick off soon. Head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek are aligned in what they want to build with the Raiders: a championship-contending program.

This offseason has been huge to help the organization take the next step, with new additions across the roster, including the massive selection of quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the top of the NFL Draft this spring.

The Unknown Remains Across The Roster

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the improvements the Raiders have made on their roster, some questions must be answered this season or as late as 2027. Whether it is Mendoza's future, the offensive line play, an improved linebacker room, or a young secondary, there remains an unknown.

Could Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean become the standout linebackers to transform the Raiders' defense under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard? Will the Raiders' running game with running back Ashton Jeanty make a dramatic jump? Does the offense have the wide receivers to give its quarterbacks higher ceilings in the passing game?

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of these will be answered in due time. Yet, one question that continues to slide from the public's mind is the defensive front, specifically the edge rusher. As franchise cornerstone pass rusher Maxx Crosby turns the page from a chaotic offseason, have the Raiders finally found their standout opposite of him?

It's Crosby, Then Everyone Else at EDGE

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the longest time, Crosby has played without a true No. 2 pass rusher to complement him. At one point, it was Malcolm Koonce who began to emerge as that player for him. Unfortunately, a torn ACL put those aspirations on hold a couple of years ago as Koonce battles his way back.

The Raiders signed former Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye to a three-year deal this offseason. Auburn Tigers pass rusher Keyron Crawford was drafted in the third round this spring as a developmental option opposite Crosby. There are cases for either player to make the No. 2 with Las Vegas's superstar, but it comes down to how they produce under Leonard.

Someone Must Come Out On Top

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the teamÕs Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford has the most upside at edge rusher not named Crosby, and he makes out as the logical long-term choice as the Raiders' No. 2 EDGE. His twitch, pass-rush arsenal, and ceiling as a run defender are intriguing. However, Paye's experience, production, and power could open up this possibility.

And yet, Koonce could return to his 2023 form and make this conversation moot. Either way, this is a situation that isn't discussed enough because of the flashy gadgets everywhere else on the roster. As the season gets closer, edge rusher opposite Crosby should become a bigger talking point.