Raiders' Maxx Crosby Shares Training Camp Availability Update

The Las Vegas Raiders' training camp officially begins on July 29, signaling the start of a highly anticipated 2026 season for the Silver and Black.

Earlier this week on his podcast, "The Rush," pass rusher Maxx Crosby provided an update on his status for training camp, and what he expects to do leading up to the preseason.

Crosby's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ll be out there for camp to start. I’ll be out there Day 1,” Crosby said. “I think the first time on the field is Friday for like an hour or something, and I will be out there, no restrictions. Able to do what I do, and I’m so (expletive) excited."

“We’ll be out there in the beginning. From what I know now, it’s going to be slightly limited in the beginning. It’s a slight buildup…to get back in the swing of things. They’re going to have a plan for me. But yeah, I’m back, and I plan to be better."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m back on the field this morning, doing change of direction, (expletive) rolling, bro. I feel incredible, bro. So, I’m super excited about that, feeling like myself, the best version of myself, and just doing what I love most, and it’s been incredible so far.”

“It’s been the best offseason for sure. I’ve grown so much in so many ways. I’ve been itching [to get back on the field. Didn’t even get to do OTAs. I had to sit out like a sad puppy on the side, just watch. Finally get back out there, get an early start, which I’m fired up about, get a head start with the rookies. So, I’ll be out there getting to it. Just extremely blessed and excited.”

Main Takeaways

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that this has been an unorthodox offseason for Crosby and the Raiders, but they will be entering this season with extra motivation. Las Vegas has been overlooked for the majority of the offseason, labeled a rebuilding organization.

However, the front office has assembled a compelling roster through free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Additionally, the Raiders landed arguably the best candidate on the market, Klint Kubiak, as their next head coach. Pairing those assets with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has generated a positive buzz around the building for the first time in years.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's weird to say, but infusing Crosby back into the fold, along with the signings and draft picks added to the roster, has this roster in a much better position than a season ago. As alluded to earlier, Crosby is entering this season with extra juice, as the Baltimore Ravens backed out of an agreed trade for the pass rusher earlier this offseason, sending social media into a frenzy.

Expect Crosby to hit the field with a vengeance in 2026, which should raise the level of everyone around him. The Raiders may be viewed as a below-average team this season, but don't be surprised if they give their opponents trouble throughout the 17-game slate.