Exploring Raiders Possible Trade Destinations for Maxx Crosby

The offseason is one of the most unpredictable times for the NFL. It appeared that every major domino that was going to fall this offseason already did. However, you can never count out Sean McVay to make a big splash move.

The Los Angeles Rams have traded for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, with a future first-round pick and intriguing young player, Jared Verse, moving in the deal. If a player of Garrett's caliber can get traded this far into the offseason, is there a possibility the same thing happens with Maxx Crosby?

Trade Possibility

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak has said that Crosby will remain on the team for the 2026 season, but the team's front office already tried trading him earlier this offseason with the Baltimore Ravens. They could choose to keep him aboard for the rebuild, or they can continue to shop him around the league.

The biggest question with a hypothetical Crosby trade is what team would pull the trigger and what they would be giving up. I don't think a team would offer the Ravens' trade package of two first-round picks for him, but is his value similar to Garrett's?

San Francisco 49ers

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The first team that comes to mind is the San Francisco 49ers , and I envision them sending a similar trade package to the Raiders that the Browns received for their defensive superstar. Their 2027 first-rounder, Mykel Williams, and two seconds in 2027 and 2028 for Crosby is a fair price for a team in a stacked NFC West trying to make a deep postseason run in 2026.

If they're not willing to let go of Williams, I could even see this trade going through if the player were Alfred Collins or even Osa Odighizuwa. The Raiders would likely want an intriguing young prospect on the defensive line to replace Crosby, and any of those players combined with a pick should make them think twice.

Washington Commanders

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the sidelines during the final minutes of the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Another team that comes to mind that would be in the market for a Crosby trade is the Washington Commanders. They just drafted Sonny Styles. Adding Crosby to their defense would massively improve that side of the ball and put them back in playoff contention.

They have Jer'Zhan Newton as their young defensive player, who they could use as a trade chip, but I'd love to see the Raiders try to get Josh Conerly Jr. in exchange for Crosby. They'd throw in their 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 third-round pick, and I think both teams walk away feeling good about that trade.