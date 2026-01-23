Raiders Top Target Fernando Mendoza Makes Crucial Decision

Jimmy Garoppolo. Brian Hoyer. Aidan O'Connell. Desmond Ridder. Gardner Minshew. Kenny Pickett. Geno Smith. The Las Vegas Raiders have started seven quarterbacks in the past three seasons. Las Vegas' long game of quarterback musical chairs is set to come to an end during the NFL Draft.

The Raiders' latest losing season landed them the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, with a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in the waiting. Fernando Mendoza has removed any potential doubt about his status as the draft's top pick, especially considering the Raiders' need at quarterback.

Raiders to Get Their Guy

The Raiders have several other positions they must fix along with quarterback, but finally addressing the most significant position on the field with a competent signal caller is one of the primary steps in any rebuild. Las Vegas is set to take that step in the coming months.

Las Vegas ' quarterback situation will finally not be a glaring issue, which has been the case for far too long. Several things have factored into the Raiders' struggles at quarterback lately, but the skills, or lack thereof, for those quarterbacks undoubtedly were one of the biggest. Mendoza should fix that.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mendoza has officially declared for the draft. Barring something unforeseen, such as an unbeatable trade for the right to draft Mendoza, it is fair to expect him to be the Raiders' next quarterback, their eighth in the past four seasons. It has been a long time coming.

"Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza announced that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, where he is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick," Schefter said.

With the technicalities of Mendoza declaring out of the way, there is little standing in the way of the Raiders making him their franchise quarterback. Mendoza has proven himself on the biggest stage and has years' worth of film for the Raiders to dissect.

Regardless of what happens at his Pro Day or at the NFL Combine, Mendoza is the guy for the Raiders. It appears to be a relatively easy decision that will be a major step towards turning things around in Las Vegas. The last two Raiders' first-round picks have been offensive skill players.

Las Vegas already has the best tight end in the National Football League when he is healthy. They have a talented running back who will improve once they improve their subpar offensive line. It is only natural that they address the quarterback next.

Assuming they fix their offensive line, which seems like a foregone conclusion, the Raiders will soon eliminate quarterback as a need.

