Presumed No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza Shares Thoughts on Raiders

It has been a long time coming, but the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be inching closer to both their next head coach and next franchise quarterback by the day. Teams around the league are filling their head coaching vacancies, and Fernando Mendoza declared for the draft. The next steps are nearby.

Mendoza Seems to be a Lock

The Raiders' 2025 season, and several seasons before it, have left the Raiders with no choice but to address the most critical position on the field. Soon, the Raiders will be able to focus on building around the quarterback position rather than the quarterback position itself.

Las Vegas is in position to have a productive offseason, like several teams that did not do well last season that made the playoffs this season. It is and will always be a quarterback-driven league. The Raiders are set to finally get theirs. This should be a big offseason for Las Vegas.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After completing his college football career and recently declaring for the NFL Draft, Mendoza can speak a little more freely. This will continue to be the case as the draft approaches. It seems to be a foregone conclusion that Mendoza will land with the Raiders. He spoke about the team this week.

“The Raiders have a great culture, have a great coaching staff, great ownership group. It’s all around. Those are legit guys. I’d be happy to end anywhere," Mendoza said on the TODAY Show.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows how critical this offseason is, as the Raiders' front office searches for a new head coach and their next franchise quarterback, presumably Mendoza. Las Vegas has longed for a quality signal-caller. Mendoza appears to be what they need.

“Are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now," Spytek said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with selecting Mendoza, Las Vegas will have to build up its offensive line to help their rookie quarterback. After how the 2025 season went, this seems to be a no-brainer. Assuming the Raiders' front office does this, there is reason to believe they can get headed in the right direction.

The Raiders have had their ups and their downs. However, with the resources they have, they should have a much brighter future than some may expect. It will be up to Las Vegas' front office to execute the proper moves to turn things around.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

