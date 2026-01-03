A Crucial Game the Raiders Have To Monitor Closely in Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot at stake in Week 18. A loss against the Kansas City Chiefs hands them the first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. That would be just the second time in their franchise's history that they've earned the crown jewel of a draft class.

Fernando Mendoza just cake-walked into the College Football Semifinals, and the Raiders' scout team must've been watching that game closely. He has NFL star written all over him, and he's a player who looks like he has what it takes to bring the city of Las Vegas back into the limelight.

Exciting Offseason

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of potentially getting their franchise quarterback this offseason, the Raiders will have one of the most amount of cap space in the NFL for 2026. Pete Carroll's first year with the Raiders hasn't gone as planned, and with him not showing any signs of improvement over the course of the season, I think it's safe to say that this will be his last year as a head coach.

I don't see any reason why the Raiders would want to hold on to the oldest head coach in the league, who has made multiple puzzling decisions, has no game plan for the future, and whose fingerprints are all over their current roster. He's not entirely to blame for why they're 2 - 14, but he didn't put them in a position to succeed, and that's all that matters.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines while playing against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This offseason will be one of great change for the Raiders. A rookie quarterback needs an excellent support system if he wants to succeed right out of the gate, and that's not what the Raiders have currently. More so than anything, they need an individual leading their organization who has a plan for the future.

Week 18 is a perfect opportunity for the Raiders organization and John Spytek to scout for potential head coaches on the market this offseason. Luckily for them, two of the most experienced head coaches are going head-to-head with their job security on the line.

Dec 10, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) meet at mid-field before their teams play at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin will face off for potentially the last time in the AFC North, as whoever wins between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers gets into the playoffs. The loser of said game will endure a lot of criticism this offseason, and both fanbases have called for their head coaches' firings this season.

If that comes to pass, the Raiders would be lucky to have either of them at the helm of their franchise. Tomlin's streak of winning records would be a godsend for Raider Nation, and Harbaugh has his own history of success as well.

