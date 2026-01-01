One Bold Way the Raiders Can Capitalize on the Draft

Week 17 was a matchup that held a lot of significance for the Las Vegas Raiders. A loss was their only chance at the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The next step for them is to lose again in Week 18, as that would give it to them without a shadow of a doubt.

Fernando Mendoza looks tantalizing for a team without a franchise quarterback, as the Raiders are. However, there is so much flexibility they have if they do end up with it. Another quarterback-needy team may offer a king's ransom for it, and if the offer is too good to pass up, I think the Raiders should consider trading out of it.

The Rationale

Even when the Raiders were projected to have the second or third overall pick, and the name most linked to them was Dante Moore , I thought it was a good idea to explore other options. A rookie quarterback isn't going to fix all of this team's problems. Their offensive line still needs a lot of help, and they still lack a competent offensive coordinator.

This roster has a lot of areas that need help, and while quarterback certainly is one of them, I don't believe it's the most glaring. Geno Smith hasn't been worth the trade or the contract, but the truth is that he's under contract until 2027. Having him as a backup has its perks, but it also means they can ride out with him for a couple more seasons while bolstering the rest of their roster.

The Team

There are a lot of teams that would want to trade up that are desperate for a franchise quarterback. Teams like the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, or even the Indianapolis Colts come to mind. However, I wanna bring up an unorthodox team that may want to pull the plug on a young quarterback already.

The Minnesota Vikings had all the makings of a good team this season, except for their quarterback play. Their defense is among the best in the NFL, and they have the most stacked wide receiver room in the league. And yet, they missed the playoffs. Kevin O'Connell may fall in love with Mendoza in the draft process and offer up a quarterback of his own in exchange.

The Trade

In this hypothetical, the Vikings would be giving the Raiders J.J. McCarthy, their 2026 first-rounder, and their 2027 first-rounder. I know McCarthy hasn't had the best season, but he's shown flashes of what he can be in the future.

This trade gives the Raiders a chance to flesh out the rest of their roster with a stronger supporting cast and see what a change in scenery might do for McCarthy. The Vikings were expecting to compete now, while the Raiders aren't in that pressing of a situation. Perhaps, a change in scenery and a low-stakes environment is what he needs to get his confidence back.

