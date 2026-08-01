Raiders' Darien Porter in Interesting Training Camp Position

One of the most intriguing players as the Las Vegas Raiders work through training camp is cornerback Darien Porter.

The former third-round pick saw a decent amount of action during his rookie season and played fairly well, indicating that he could be a starter moving forward.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While General Manager John Spytek drafted him, a new coaching staff is in place. Porter has the body type that former head coach Pete Carroll covets from a cornerback, and that may not be the case for Klint Kubiak.

Porter at least has defensive coordinator Rob Leonard as a familiar face, even if he was the defensive line coach last season. Leonard may vouch for Porter as a starter, even if he’s only seen his work from afar.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Cam | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders did not remain complacent with their defensive backs this offseason. They re-signed Eric Stokes, traded for Taron Johnson, and drafted four DBs in April.

Two of those rookie DBs have a great chance at challenging Porter for the starting role opposite Stokes and Johnson at nickel. Jermod McCoy was a promising prospect coming out of Tennessee, and Hezekiah Masses has made a strong early impression.

The Challengers

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCoy could be a true superstar if his medicals come back clean, and with no injuries to report early on in camp, he has a shot at actualizing his initial draft status as a top 10 prospect.

The Raiders could truly benefit from having a star corner in their defensive backfield. Having a player who can consistently take away the opposing team’s No. 1 option, like Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr., drastically changes how Leonard can call his defense.

An Unlikely Option

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Masses is not the biggest corner or the best athlete, but he is phenomenal at tracking the football and creating turnovers. He recorded five interceptions in his final collegiate season and seven in his entire career.

The Raiders desperately need someone who can consistently take the football away, and that might be why they’re giving him the opportunity to run with the ones early in training camp.

Will Porter Fend Them Off?

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Porter was a solid rookie last season in modest action, but the team needs to see him take a leap in his second year. Otherwise, one of the young, hungry rookies will take his snaps in the new defensive scheme.

The Raiders should not discount what Porter offers this team. He is tall, long, and speedy, which is what every defensive coach should look for from their corners.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his second season, Porter enters somewhat of a ‘make-or-break’ campaign. We’ll see how he responds.