Raiders GM Spytek Cuts Player, Signs New Addition at Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are hard at work in the midst of their 2026 training camp, but don’t think that GM John Spytek is sitting idly by. He isn’t.

Shortly after practice and press conferences concluded today, Spytek did what he has become known to do in the desert: he went “Spyteking.”

Defined as never happy and constantly in motion, looking for ways to upgrade his talent, he did just that.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

'Spyteking' on Display

Moments ago, the team announced that they have waived running back Chris Collier, a fan favorite who was having a nice camp.

I had written about the running backs extensively in my running back position preview, and Collier was destined for the practice squad.

Chris Collier | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The reason for the move was that in the Klint Kubiak system, which loves the tight end, they got the chance to improve.

What’s New?

Spytek signed Zack Kuntz. If the name is familiar, he was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets back in 2023. He sat on their practice squad for most of that time, but he did get elevated for three games, seeing action in two.

Chris Collier | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The 6-8, 251-pound Penn State Nittany Lion has a unique skill set. He is very raw, but technically sound, and enters a very deep tight end room that I previously discussed in my position preview of that spot.

The Spytek Way

Spytek previously made it very clear about his intent to fill the roster with the most talent he can get, and he isn’t fooling around. His message is clear.

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He said of the players he wishes to add, "Humility, a great passion to play the game of football. It's such a hard game. Your competitive spirit has to run really high. You've got to be willing to play through a bunch of tough circumstances. And to me, it always goes back to the love of the game. The guys that truly love the game of football, they love to practice, they love to prepare, they love to watch film, they love to play hurt. So, I mean those things - I'm kind of uncompromising on those things."

A New Look

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Each move that Spytek makes is like that of a chess match. Kuntz may not be a key in the 2026 scheme, but with his raw skill set and commitment to development and getting better, Spytek continues to add young players with tremendous upside and talent.

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