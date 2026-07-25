The Most Intriguing Battle at Raiders Training Camp

Training camp is almost underway for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hope springs eternal for a fanbase that hasn't seen a playoff win in 23 years, especially with a head coach coming off a Super Bowl-winning season as a play-caller and the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback.

Klint Kubiak | DARRELLCRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Training camp also comes with competition, which can also be exciting for fans who want to see players battle for starting roles. There will be plenty of those throughout the next few weeks.

Here at Raiders On SI, we'll be keeping a close eye on all the battles, but there's one that has my eye just a little more than the others.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Cam | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

No, I'm not talking about the quarterback battle that probably isn't a battle anyway ( Kirk Cousins will start, eventually paving the way for Fernando Mendoza ). I'm much more of a sicko than that.

I'm keeping my eye on who's going to win the second cornerback spot across from Eric Stokes .

Jermod McCoy vs. Darien Porter

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This battle comes with some intrigue because Porter was an exciting rookie last season but was drafted for the previous coaching staff's scheme. That doesn't mean he's guaranteed to lose his spot, but it certainly opens the door.

According to Pro Football Focus , Porter played 607 snaps, mostly at outside corner. He was targeted 31 times and allowed 19 receptions for 256 yards and no touchdowns, breaking up three passes.

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Porter has the size and athleticism to be a good starting corner, but Klint Kubiak will want to take a look at everyone equally. That allows a player of McCoy's talent to have a shot to supplant him.

The Raiders took McCoy in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, even though he was likely a top 10 talent in the class. A few knee injuries raised concerns in front offices, which dropped him to day three, but Las Vegas believed in McCoy's health and took a chance on him.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCoy has competed in OTAs, and if his knee comes back clean, there's no reason he shouldn't have a chance to earn a starting role in his rookie season.

If the Raiders start McCoy right away and he becomes a star, he gives them a presence in the secondary they haven't had since Charles Woodson.

Who Will Win?

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders have a competition between Porter and McCoy, and they're both on an even playing field, I have a feeling McCoy will take it. The star upside is just too much to ignore, and his impressive level of play could offer him a solid floor too.

Making a case for Porter, while he isn't Kubiak's guy, he is still a 6-foot-4, 200-pound corner who ran a 4.3. Those guys don't grow on trees, and there should be a role for him somewhere.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will see how things unfold in the next few weeks.