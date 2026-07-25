The Most Intriguing Battle at Raiders Training Camp
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Training camp is almost underway for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hope springs eternal for a fanbase that hasn't seen a playoff win in 23 years, especially with a head coach coming off a Super Bowl-winning season as a play-caller and the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback.
Training camp also comes with competition, which can also be exciting for fans who want to see players battle for starting roles. There will be plenty of those throughout the next few weeks.
Here at Raiders On SI, we'll be keeping a close eye on all the battles, but there's one that has my eye just a little more than the others.
No, I'm not talking about the quarterback battle that probably isn't a battle anyway (Kirk Cousins will start, eventually paving the way for Fernando Mendoza). I'm much more of a sicko than that.
I'm keeping my eye on who's going to win the second cornerback spot across from Eric Stokes.
Jermod McCoy vs. Darien Porter
This battle comes with some intrigue because Porter was an exciting rookie last season but was drafted for the previous coaching staff's scheme. That doesn't mean he's guaranteed to lose his spot, but it certainly opens the door.
According to Pro Football Focus, Porter played 607 snaps, mostly at outside corner. He was targeted 31 times and allowed 19 receptions for 256 yards and no touchdowns, breaking up three passes.
Porter has the size and athleticism to be a good starting corner, but Klint Kubiak will want to take a look at everyone equally. That allows a player of McCoy's talent to have a shot to supplant him.
The Raiders took McCoy in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, even though he was likely a top 10 talent in the class. A few knee injuries raised concerns in front offices, which dropped him to day three, but Las Vegas believed in McCoy's health and took a chance on him.
McCoy has competed in OTAs, and if his knee comes back clean, there's no reason he shouldn't have a chance to earn a starting role in his rookie season.
If the Raiders start McCoy right away and he becomes a star, he gives them a presence in the secondary they haven't had since Charles Woodson.
Who Will Win?
If the Raiders have a competition between Porter and McCoy, and they're both on an even playing field, I have a feeling McCoy will take it. The star upside is just too much to ignore, and his impressive level of play could offer him a solid floor too.
Making a case for Porter, while he isn't Kubiak's guy, he is still a 6-foot-4, 200-pound corner who ran a 4.3. Those guys don't grow on trees, and there should be a role for him somewhere.
We will see how things unfold in the next few weeks.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3