Deciding Who is the Perfect Fit for the Raiders

As they become one of the last teams with a vacant head-coaching position to announce a hire, while simultaneously holding the No. 1 pick, many eyes will be on the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason—even more than usual.

Raiders Try Again

The Raiders are set for a productive offseason, as they have a chance to finally fix their issues at several of the most critical positions on a football team.

Grant Podell of CBS Sports recently analyzed some of the best quarterback fits for teams around the league in need of a signal caller. Las Vegas is undoubtedly one of those teams, as they have had one of the worst quarterback rooms in the National Football League over the past three seasons.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks up during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The Pete Carroll-Geno Smith administration of the Raiders in the 2025 NFL season is nothing other than an absolute failure. Las Vegas brought over the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl champion coach and Pro Bowl quarterback to provide some stability to their turbulent franchise. Instead, the Raiders literally bottomed out," Podell said.

"Carroll lost the most games in a season (14) of his 19-season NFL coaching career to become the third Super Bowl-winning coach to be fired after their first season with a team. Smith led the NFL in the most sacks taken (55) and interceptions thrown (17) in 2025 to become the sixth quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to be the sacks and interception king in the same year.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"All that doom and gloom did have a silver and black lining: the Raiders possess the 2026 NFL Draft's first overall pick and can select Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy-winning, national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza."

Some believe Mendoza is not worth the Raiders using the No. 1 pick in the draft, as Las Vegas' roster would need significantly more help. However, after their yearly struggles at quarterback, the Raiders would be foolish to pass on Mendoza for anything less than a king's ransom.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Still, as Las Vegas continues to search for a new head coach, Raiders General Manager John Spytek understands the importance of both the team's coaching decision and the No. 1 pick. Las Vegas is in a rare position to turn things around quickly, even with uncertainty surrounding the coaching search.

“The more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now," Spytek said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs out of the tunnel before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

