Defensive Stars Who Should Interest Raiders' Mark Davis

The Raiders are experiencing another terrible season. This time under veteran head coach Pete Carroll. Many did not expect to have the season they are in right now. For the Raiders this season, it was supposed to be about getting this team to compete and show that they are moving in the right direction.

It has not been that, and it is worse than what it was. They have taken several steps back this season, and that means change could be on its way once the 2025 season comes to an end.

That is something Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted to avoid. Davis has been firing and still having to pay former head coaches during most of the team's time in Las Vegas.

But it is not about the money for Davis; he knows that this team needs consistency, and it is hard to build that when you keep bringing in a new head coach and regime. But for Davis, he could be left with no choice but to make a change once again. What the Raiders are showing is not good for the future.

Top Defensive Heading Coaching Candidates

Chris Shula, defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

"Shula, 38, has shined as the Rams’ defensive coordinator, rising through the team’s ranks first as an assistant linebackers coach under the newly-hired Sean McVay. Shula won the defensive coordinator job over some stiff competition when Raheem Morris left that post to become the head coach of the Falcons," said Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.

"Shula is helming a top-10 defense in terms of rushing success rate and dropback EPA, despite leaning heavily on some reclamation projects in the secondary. The Rams’ defense started to develop into a power down the stretch run in 2024 and has allowed 10 points or fewer in five games so far this season."

Brian Flores, defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

"Flores has been extremely influential over the past two seasons, particularly, and has helped usher in a sea change in defensive philosophy, with a more attacking approach that has stymied the offensive revolution of the early 2020s."

"Mike Tomlin told me last year about Flores: “He came in [to Pittsburgh in 2022] and did everything we asked him to do. He was always willing to add insight that his experience and capabilities provided, but he was not heavy-handed. I was just really impressed with how he managed the opportunity that he had here and what he brought to us.”

