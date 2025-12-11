Identifying Why Raiders' Mark Davis Has Flexibility This Offseason

The Raiders are experiencing another terrible season. This time under veteran head coach Pete Carroll. Many did not expect to have the season they are in right now.

For the Raiders this season, it was supposed to be about getting this team to compete and show that they are moving in the right direction. It has not been that, and it is worse than what it was. They have taken several steps back this season, and that means change could be on its way once the 2025 season comes to an end.

That is something Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted to avoid. Davis has been firing and still having to pay former head coaches during most of the team's time in Las Vegas. But it is not about the money for Davis; he knows that this team needs consistency, and it is hard to build that when you keep bringing in a new head coach and regime. But for Davis, he could be left with no choice but to make a change once again. What the Raiders are showing is not good for the future.

The offense has struggled, and that is what they went out and tried to improve. It just has not worked out the way they wanted it to. That is one of the biggest issues with this team. This upcoming offseason, if Carroll is out as head coach, the organization's next hire could be a coach with a great offensive mind. That will be the main focus for this team.

Top Offensive head coaching Candidate

A top head coaching candidate this upcoming offseason is going to be Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Kubiak has done a great job in Seattle, and he is going to be a coach that a lot of other teams look into hiring.

"Kubiak is likely the top play-calling offensive coordinator available. The first-year Seahawks coordinator is a big-play hunting expert with experience in the Shanahan/Kubiak system designed and perfected in part by Klint’s father, Gary," said Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.

"The 38-year-old will get some run this interview cycle given the way he’s elevated talent with both the Seahawks—turning Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the top receiver in the NFL—and New Orleans, where, when healthy, we saw a team capable of scoring with almost any unit in the NFL."

The Raiders will have options if they are looking for a new head coach. But Kubiak will be at top of that list.

