Denver Broncos' Internal Turmoil Could Impact the Raiders Immensely

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things back in order this offseason as they are looking for a new head coach, their future quarterback, and are looking to improve the roster that has a lot of different holes in it.

The Raiders have their work cut out for them, but they have the draft capital and the resources in cap space to do everything they can to improve this team from a season ago. They are looking for the right start to their rebuild and get things going in the right direction.

The Raiders' AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, had a similar path as the Raiders a few years ago. The Broncos got their head coach, found their quarterback of the future, and have built a great roster since that time.

That is something the Silver and Black would like to take out of their playbook. But there was something recently that could put a halt to the Broncos' plans next season, and it could be something that could linger for more than a season.

The Raiders long time rival is coming off its best season in some time. Last season, the Broncos were the best team in the whole AFC. They won the AFC West and were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs last season. The Broncos made a run into the AFC Championship, but they lost in a close one that brought their season to an end.

The Broncos could have won that game, but they were missing their starting quarterback, Bo Nix. Nix had gotten hurt in the AFC Divisional round. And that is where there could be some problems for the Broncos this offseason and moving forward.

Raiders AFC West rival make wrong headlines

Earlier this week, Broncos head coach Sean Payton came out and talked to the media about Nix's injury, and it was not something that sat well with Nix or people around the league.

"What was found was a condition that was predisposed," Sean Payton told reporters.

"Did not have any predisposed issues," said Bo Nix. "My ankles were feeling really good. I do not think he [Payton] really should share how many surgeries I have had in the past to be honest with you. Because he does not really know that."

"I mean that is pretty direct to your head coach," said Dan Patrick. "Like what are you doing? Who does this help?

