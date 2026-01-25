Raiders' Rooting Interest on NFL's Championship Weekend

Championship Weekend in the National Football League is upon us. Like everyone else, the Las Vegas Raiders have rooting interests in both games. Las Vegas has an eventful offseason ahead, but first, Championship Weekend. The Raiders will enjoy some quality football before going on the clock.

Who to Root For

The Raiders do not have much rooting interest in the National Football Conference's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, other than if they are set on Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. The sooner the Seahawks are done, Las Vegas could move forward.

Again, that is assuming Las Vegas wants Kubiak. Otherwise, the Rams and Seahawks' matchup is peanuts compared to the Patriots' and Broncos' matchup for the Raiders. There are obviously many more ties between the Raiders, Broncos, and Patriots as they play in the same conference.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In terms of who to root for, it could very well depend on how long one has been tied to the Raiders. Considering the Tuck Rule, and the fact that the Patriots won a Super Bowl that the 2001-02 Raiders could have won, it would be easy to never root for the Patriots ever again in any situation.

The Raiders have been to the playoffs three times since that game against the Patriots. Three times in over 20 years. That is reason enough not root for the Patriots on Sunday. However, the Denver Broncos are a divisional foe. History is one thing, present day implications are another.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The AFC West has grown into one of the best divisions in the league, with the Raiders the only non-competitive team. Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Broncos could potentially impact the rebuilding Raiders in a way they would prefer it not.

A Broncos' win on Sunday is not good for the present-day Raiders. A Patriots' win does not impact the present-day Raiders' all that much.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders face the Broncos twice a year every year. It is fair to argue that every move a division rival makes impacts the other teams in one way or another. The Broncos hiring Sean Payton has impacted the Raiders. The Broncos developing Bo Nix into a solid quarterback has impacted the Raiders.

However big or small, a Broncos' trip to the Super Bowl would negatively impact the Raiders. Las Vegas is in the process of rebuilding. Denver would have a strong sales pitch to free agents across the league with a trip to the Super Bowl. It may be hard, but the Raiders should root for the Patriots.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW