Derek Carr Explains What Klint Kubiak Likes in a QB

Klint Kubiak will take over as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach after he finishes off his season in the Super Bowl on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks. Kubiak has been the Seahawks' offensive coordinator this season, and he has done a great job with that offense and has taken that offense to a whole new level.

That is a huge reason why the Seahawks are playing for a Super Bowl. Kubiak is looking for one more huge win before he heads to Las Vegas.

One former Raiders player spent time with Kubiak during his NFL career, and he discussed what Kubiak will bring to the Raiders and what they can expect from him next season. That player is former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr spent time with Kubiak when he went to the New Orleans Saints. Kubiak and Carr were the quarterback and offensive coordinator combo, and Carr got a lot out of Kubiak, and he knew him well.

Derek Carr on Klint Kubiak

"Klint is very stoic," said Derek Carr on the Home Grown Podcast. "The volume of his voice is not going to change. He is right here. But it is going to be very clear, "we are going to go out to practice, and when we come back, he is going to you've got to be quicker. This ball should be gone. You have got to get your depth. You gotta sell this more. This is a great route ... And you want to know why Klint is the best hire ... If the Raiders just let him cook and get him people that much his scene."

"A lot of these coaches do not really respect coaches who just steal plays. They try to run them against us. He, everyone has beaters. I see your coverage; I see you did not cover it well. Let us see if you cover it this week. But Klint Kubiak has a scheme that they believe in. That they are running no matter what. And here it comes in."

"This culture in this scheme that this is who we are. It is so abundantly clear who you are as an offensive when you are in a room with him. You know the standard. You know exactly what is asked of you, and if you are not doing it, he will tell you, and then you are gone. He is just honest."

